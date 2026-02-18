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Brad Hatch

Director of Corporate Communications

Brad Hatch is the Director of Corporate Communications, Disney Australia & New Zealand.

  • News Disney ANZ

    Remy Makes Directing Debut on Set of Disney+ Australian Original, The Artful Dodger Season 2  

    February 18, 2026

    February 18, 2026

    Feb 18

  • News Disney ANZ

    The Walt Disney Company Australia Launches ‘Reflect’ Reconciliation Action Plan

    December 2, 2025

    December 2, 2025

    Dec 2

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Inspiring the next generation of Screen Industry talent through inaugural Teachers Day at AFTRS

    October 16, 2025

    October 16, 2025

    Oct 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney’s Beauty and the Beast delivers fifth Relaxed Performance in its Australian Tour

    September 22, 2025

    September 22, 2025

    Sep 22

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Melbourne Celebrates Toy Story's 30th Anniversary with Pop Up Exhibition

    October 2, 2025

    October 2, 2025

    Oct 2

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Advertising showcases ESPN’s ‘Best of the US’ and ‘Home for Hoops’ and reveals Next Big Play in ANZ

    September 16, 2025

    September 16, 2025

    Sep 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Stories Now in Auslan: An Australian First in Inclusive Storytelling

    September 10, 2025

    September 10, 2025

    Sep 10

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    NBL Extends Broadcast Arrangements with ‘Home for Hoops’ ESPN

    August 20, 2025

    August 20, 2025

    Aug 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    New Supertee: Marvel Edition with ‘Spider-Man’ design launched on Spider-Man Day

    August 1, 2025

    August 1, 2025

    Aug 1

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Marvel Stadium celebrates 25 years at centre of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment scene

    July 23, 2025

    July 23, 2025

    Jul 23

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Studios Australia Now Powered By 460kW of Solar Energy

    July 20, 2025

    July 20, 2025

    Jul 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland Resort with New Disney Discs

    July 7, 2025

    July 7, 2025

    Jul 7

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Australia’s Great Reef Census Expands Globally with The Walt Disney Company

    June 16, 2025

    June 16, 2025

    Jun 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    'Shipwreck Hunters Australia' Season 2 to premiere August 27 Exclusively on Disney+

    July 10, 2025

    July 10, 2025

    Jul 10

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Donna Hay Returns with new Disney+ Australian Original Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney and AFTRS set stage for a new generation of Australian screen talent

    April 30, 2025

    April 30, 2025

    Apr 30

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Beauty and the Beast relaxed performance brings joy to audiences with inclusive approach

    April 15, 2025

    April 15, 2025

    Apr 15

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney's The Lion King to open in Sydney in 2026

    February 7, 2025

    February 7, 2025

    Feb 7

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims & Zac Burgess join cast of highly anticipated Season 2 of ‘The Artful Dodger’

    February 3, 2024

    February 3, 2024

    Feb 3

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Global first day-and-date releases of "Moana 2" and "Moana 2 Reo Māori" on November 28, 2024

    October 23, 2024

    October 23, 2024

    Oct 23

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Six-year-old Viker Goes on Web-Slinging Adventure with Spider-Man

    September 4, 2024

    September 4, 2024

    Sep 4

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney+ Australian original series "Last Days of the Space Age" premieres October 2

    August 6, 2024

    August 6, 2024

    Aug 6

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Cast announced for the Māori language version of Oscar®-winning animated feature Encanto

    August 6, 2024

    August 6, 2024

    Aug 6

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Woolworths and BIG W team up with Disney on new ‘Disney Worlds of Wonder’ collector cards

    August 5, 2024

    August 5, 2024

    Aug 5

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Local Disney+ original ‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ back on the water for Season 2

    July 10, 2024

    July 10, 2024

    Jul 10

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Children’s hospital patient experience reimagined in an Australian first

    April 2, 2024

    April 2, 2024

    Apr 2

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney x CAMILLA fashion collection inspired by Disney’s Snow White

    March 20, 2024

    March 20, 2024

    Mar 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Home-Grown Australian Storytelling for Disney+ “The Clearing” and “Matildas: The World at Our Feet” Receive Seven AACTA Award Nominations

    December 9, 2023

    December 9, 2023

    Dec 9

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Theatrical Productions hosts a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect)

    November 20, 2023

    November 20, 2023

    Nov 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Wish Together screenings at Event and Village Cinemas in support of Make-A-Wish

    November 21, 2023

    November 21, 2023

    Nov 21