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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Donna Hay Returns with new Disney+ Australian Original Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations

July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

The four-part series filmed on Sydney’s stunning coastline sets the scene with celebrations of food and styling that’s perfect for sharing.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand today announced the return of world-renowned Australian food stylist and celebrated author Donna Hay in a new series, Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations.

The four-part Disney+ Australian Original, currently in production and filmed at several Sydney coastal locations, provides perfectly styled and delicious inspiration for bringing family and friends together.

In each episode, Donna brings her signature style, eye for finer details and beautiful subtleties. She shares her passion and expertise in crafting menus filled with elegantly simple, yet irresistibly delicious food to enjoy in great company, and draws styling inspiration from her stunning surroundings.

The series is directed by long-time collaborator Benjamin Jones, and produced by Donna Hay Productions for Disney+, with Donna Hay as host and producer.

Donna Hay said: “I am so excited to be working again with Disney+ and to be creating incredible food, beautiful tablescapes, and magical moments with my family and friends. I can’t wait to share this amazing new series with you all.”

This is the second locally-commissioned series with Donna Hay for Disney+, with Donna Hay Christmas now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re thrilled Donna Hay is returning to Disney+ to share her signature style in beautifully curated celebrations. The four-part series is filmed on locations around the iconic Sydney Harbourside and will be a sumptuous feast for the senses and a real treat to enjoy, only on Disney+.”

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations will be streaming on Disney+ in 2026, with timing to be announced.

Disney+ Australia locally-made content now streaming includes scripted series The Artful Dodger, The Clearing, and Last Days of the Space Age, as well as docuseries Matildas: The World at Our Feet and Shipwreck Hunters Australia, and lifestyle general entertainment series Donna Hay Christmas. Season 2 of The Artful Dodger is in production and recently filmed in Sydney, with more to come from our quality development pipeline.

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