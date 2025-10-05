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NEWS DISNEY+

Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

October 6, 2025
October 6, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Prime-time Wednesday night basketball is set to go to another level with the debut of the Hungry Jack’s NBL Ignite Cup on 8 October and Disney+ is signing on as presenting partner.

Disney+ is the perfect match for the League's new in-season competition which complements the NBL regular season and brings fresh drama, intensity and entertainment to basketball fans across the season. 

The stakes are raised to a whole new level with a total of $400,000 in prize money on the line, the largest in NBL history.

The new competition introduces a further 20 Wednesday night games across the season, culminating in a standalone Grand Final to be played in a soon-to-be-revealed major city. 

The partnership underscores the immense basketball fandom that Disney+ serves through its ESPN on Disney+ ‘Home for Hoops’ offering, streaming every NBL game live in 2026, all Ignite Cup games, and the NBL Finals.

With Disney+ streaming in millions of Australian and New Zealand homes, the NBL is reaching its broadest ever mainstream audience.

The Walt Disney Company Senior Vice President and Managing Director Australia & New Zealand, and Head of ESPN Asia Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said: “Disney+ is thrilled to be the presenting partner of the NBL Ignite Cup. The Walt Disney Company is a strong and long-standing supporter of the NBL and basketball in Australia. We’re excited to be bringing even more thrilling basketball action to hoops fans through our ESPN network, including Disney+, where it plays alongside the best of premium entertainment.”

David Stevenson, NBL Group CEO said: “Disney+ is an invaluable supporter of the NBL through our partnership with ESPN, and we are delighted to extend that connection to the Ignite Cup. Their backing ensures that this tournament will reach more Australians than ever before, helping us showcase the best of the league and its players on a national stage. We are excited that fans from right around the country will be able to experience the drama, energy and spectacle of the Ignite Cup thanks to Disney’s incredible support. My sincere thanks to the Disney Australia team for their continued investment and support of the NBL.”

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