New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

Disney’s very best in entertainment and sports with plans from $9.99/month

Disney+ today launched a new ad-supported subscription plan in Australia and New Zealand, offering consumers more choice, flexibility and value when selecting a plan to suit their streaming needs.

The new “Standard with Ads” plan is now available at $9.99/month for Australia and New Zealand subscribers, alongside the current Standard and Premium plans.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to offer Standard with Ads to our audiences to enjoy our world-class films, TV series and ESPN sports programming on Disney+ with greater choice and flexibility. The ad-supported plan also provides a premium platform for advertisers and partners to engage our highly attentive audiences alongside our iconic content.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster © 2026 Disney and related entities.

Coinciding with the launch, Disney+ introduced a new Hulu marketing campaign today featuring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, star of hit Australian Original series The Artful Dodger. The spot highlights the great value of the Disney+ entertainment offering, with plans from $9.99/month, and showcases several Hulu series that everyone is talking about, including The Testaments, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette and Tell Me Lies.

The local Disney Advertising team exclusively supports advertising sales with ad packages in Australia and New Zealand for Disney+ and ESPN, connecting brands with Disney’s premium content environments and highly engaged audiences.

All Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the very best in entertainment and sports – from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX, 20th Century Studios and ESPN – including blockbuster movies, brand-new Original series and live sports.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.