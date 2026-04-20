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NEWS DISNEY+

New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

April 21, 2026
April 21, 2026
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Disney’s very best in entertainment and sports with plans from $9.99/month

Disney+ today launched a new ad-supported subscription plan in Australia and New Zealand, offering consumers more choice, flexibility and value when selecting a plan to suit their streaming needs.

The new “Standard with Ads” plan is now available at $9.99/month for Australia and New Zealand subscribers, alongside the current Standard and Premium plans.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to offer Standard with Ads to our audiences to enjoy our world-class films, TV series and ESPN sports programming on Disney+ with greater choice and flexibility. The ad-supported plan also provides a premium platform for advertisers and partners to engage our highly attentive audiences alongside our iconic content.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster poses for a photograph for Disney+ Australia & New Zealand.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster © 2026 Disney and related entities.

Coinciding with the launch, Disney+ introduced a new Hulu marketing campaign today featuring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, star of hit Australian Original series The Artful Dodger. The spot highlights the great value of the Disney+ entertainment offering, with plans from $9.99/month, and showcases several Hulu series that everyone is talking about, including The Testaments, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette and Tell Me Lies.

The local Disney Advertising team exclusively supports advertising sales with ad packages in Australia and New Zealand for Disney+ and ESPN, connecting brands with Disney’s premium content environments and highly engaged audiences.

All Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the very best in entertainment and sports – from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, FX, 20th Century Studios and ESPN – including blockbuster movies, brand-new Original series and live sports.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

The greatest stories live here

Stream the latest blockbuster movies, comfort shows, Original series, ESPN sports and more.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

How much does Disney+ cost in Australia?


You can choose from three Disney+ plans in Australia, upgrade or cancel* anytime:

  • Premium ($24.99/month or $249.99/year): Up to 4K UHD & HDR video. 4 concurrent streams. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Up to Dolby Atmos audio. Ad-free movies and series^.
  • Standard ($17.99/month or $179.99/year): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-free movies and series.^
  • Standard With Ads ($9.99/month): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-supported streaming.


See updated Disney+ Plans and primary features here.

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type and plan tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such service tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.

Stream Disney+ on up to four compatible devices at once, or download and watch anywhere, anytime.

Plus, there's a dedicated Kids Profile, designed especially for kids under seven years old.

We want everyone of every age to have a great Disney+ experience.

So, to keep the kids from watching entertainment that’s meant for the grown-ups, we’ve introduced easy-to-use parental controls and PIN-protected profiles.

Learn more.

Visit the official Disney+ website to sign up and start streaming today.

Subscription required. Conditions apply.

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