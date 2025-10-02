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NEWS DISNEY+

Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

October 3, 2025
October 3, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Starting October 9, the power and value of the Hulu brand will reach worldwide audiences, when it becomes the global General Entertainment brand on Disney+, replacing Star in Australia and New Zealand. With this branding update, subscribers can continue to enjoy and explore content they know and love on Disney+, from award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, an unmatched lineup of live and on-demand sports on ESPN, to a growing collection of Disney+ Originals, including home-grown Australian content.

Hulu is known for its break-out, award-winning Originals and it’s recognisable Hulu green colour.

Hulu is coming to Disney+ Australia & New Zealand on 9 October.
"All's Fair" will be available to stream on Disney+ from 4 November

Fans can look forward to an exciting slate of U.S., U.K., Korean and Japanese originals arriving soon within the new Hulu tile. Among the highly-anticipated titles are Ryan Murphy’s stylish and high stakes legal drama All’s Fair, featuring an ensemble cast led by Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash; gripping crime series, Murdaugh: Death in the Family, season three of the Emmy nominated reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the gritty action packed Korean thriller The Manipulated and more.

This exciting lineup adds to critically acclaimed global hits that will be available under the Hulu title such as Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, Shōgun, Paradise, High Potential, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary, alongside well-loved Korean and Japanese content, including Tempest, Nine Puzzles, The Judge from Hell, A Shop for Killers, Moving and Gannibal.

With hundreds of films, exclusive original movies and series, and thousands of television episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, ESPN and Hulu, Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for families, friends and fans to discover new worlds and new stories.

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