New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

Offering more choice, flexibility and value to suit consumer needs

Disney+ is set to introduce a new ad-supported subscription plan in Australia and New Zealand in the coming months, offering consumers more choice, flexibility and value when selecting a plan to suit their streaming needs.

The new “Standard with Ads” plan will be available at an attractive price point alongside the current Standard and Premium plans.

Standard with Ads Standard Premium Watch new TV shows, blockbuster movies, exclusive Originals and live ESPN Sport ✅ ✅ ✅ Ads Ad-supported streaming Ad-free movies and series^ Ad-free movies and series^ Video Quality Full HD 1080P Full HD 1080P 4K UHD/HDR Concurrent Streams 2 2 4 Downloads No Yes Up to 10 devices Yes Up to 10 devices Audio Quality Stereo 5.1 Stereo 5.1 Atmos





All Disney+ subscribers enjoy our very best in entertainment and sports – from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and ESPN – including blockbuster movies, brand-new Original series and live sports.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to soon be launching an ad-supported Disney+ offering in Australia and New Zealand. This new plan will provide more choice, flexibility and value to subscribers. Also, for the first time, advertisers and partners will have the opportunity to connect with our general entertainment audiences who choose ads as part of the world-class films and TV series they enjoy from us.”

The new Standard with Ads offering will pair our most beloved stories, characters and brands with advanced proprietary advertising technology and audience-based capabilities. The combination delivers sophisticated, scalable advertising for both consumers and advertisers.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

The local Disney Advertising team exclusively supports advertising sales with ad packages in Australia and New Zealand for Disney+ and ESPN.

Launch timing for Standard with Ads is yet to be announced.

Notes: Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming, sports, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.