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NEWS DISNEY+

New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

March 30, 2026
March 30, 2026
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Offering more choice, flexibility and value to suit consumer needs

Disney+ is set to introduce a new ad-supported subscription plan in Australia and New Zealand in the coming months, offering consumers more choice, flexibility and value when selecting a plan to suit their streaming needs. 

The new “Standard with Ads” plan will be available at an attractive price point alongside the current Standard and Premium plans. 

 

Standard with Ads

Standard

Premium

Watch new TV shows, blockbuster movies, exclusive Originals and live ESPN Sport

 ✅

Ads

Ad-supported streaming

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Video Quality

Full HD 1080P

Full HD 1080P

4K UHD/HDR

Concurrent Streams

2

2

4

Downloads

No

Yes

Up to 10 devices

Yes

Up to 10 devices

Audio Quality

Stereo 5.1

Stereo 5.1

Atmos


All Disney+ subscribers enjoy our very best in entertainment and sports – from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and ESPN – including blockbuster movies, brand-new Original series and live sports.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to soon be launching an ad-supported Disney+ offering in Australia and New Zealand. This new plan will provide more choice, flexibility and value to subscribers. Also, for the first time, advertisers and partners will have the opportunity to connect with our general entertainment audiences who choose ads as part of the world-class films and TV series they enjoy from us.”

The new Standard with Ads offering will pair our most beloved stories, characters and brands with advanced proprietary advertising technology and audience-based capabilities. The combination delivers sophisticated, scalable advertising for both consumers and advertisers.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Junior Mode profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind. 

The local Disney Advertising team exclusively supports advertising sales with ad packages in Australia and New Zealand for Disney+ and ESPN.

Launch timing for Standard with Ads is yet to be announced. 

Notes: Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming, sports, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.

The greatest stories live here

Stream the latest blockbuster movies, comfort shows, Original series, ESPN sports and more.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

How much does Disney+ cost in Australia?


You can choose from three Disney+ plans in Australia, upgrade or cancel* anytime:

  • Premium ($24.99/month or $249.99/year): Up to 4K UHD & HDR video. 4 concurrent streams. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Up to Dolby Atmos audio. Ad-free movies and series^.
  • Standard ($17.99/month or $179.99/year): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-free movies and series.^
  • Standard With Ads ($9.99/month): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-supported streaming.


See updated Disney+ Plans and primary features here.

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type and plan tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such service tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.

Stream Disney+ on up to four compatible devices at once, or download and watch anywhere, anytime.

Plus, there's a dedicated Kids Profile, designed especially for kids under seven years old.

We want everyone of every age to have a great Disney+ experience.

So, to keep the kids from watching entertainment that’s meant for the grown-ups, we’ve introduced easy-to-use parental controls and PIN-protected profiles.

Learn more.

Visit the official Disney+ website to sign up and start streaming today.

Subscription required. Conditions apply.

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