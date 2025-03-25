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NEWS DISNEY+

Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

March 26, 2025
March 26, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

The greatest sports action and icons now streaming on ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, plus all your favourite and beloved entertainment.

Disney+ today launched ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, bringing blockbuster matchups, unmissable moments and more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform.

ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming and included for all Australia and New Zealand subscribers, both Disney+ Premium and Disney+ Standard.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios – also a Boston Celtics and NBA mega fan – helms a full-scale marketing campaign across all platforms to launch ESPN on Disney+ and encourage subscribers to ‘Turn It On’.


The first seven days start with must-watch NBA action as the race to the NBA Playoffs heats up. Back-to-back Live NBA double headers tip off proceedings, headlined by superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Jayson Tatum and the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics face off against the Phoenix Suns across March 26 and 27. 

The Major League Baseball season opens stateside on March 28 with the New York Yankees meeting the Milwaukee Brewers in a special presentation, to be called by iconic ESPN voice Joe Buck, before Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium to continue their World Series defence.

The NCAA Basketball Championship hits the ‘Sweet 16’ stage on March 28 as March Madness reaches the final stages; and Australian UFC championship contender Steven Erceg will battle former champion Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night live from Mexico City on March 30.

A preview of the ESPN on Disney+ user interface | Disney+ Australia & New Zealand.

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ includes live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, fan-favourite studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re thrilled ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming for all subscribers in Australia and New Zealand. It’s the new home ground for sports entertainment.

“ESPN is the seventh addition to our Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star content hubs. Adrenaline-pumping sports are the perfect match up with our must-stream shows, like Daredevil: Born Again and High Potential, all on platform together like only Disney+ can do.

“ESPN expands our audience by bringing 10,000 hours of live sports action to Disney+, plus live events and on-demand replays, which represents additional value for subscribers and is a big win for sports fans, coming into what are sure to be nail-biting NBA Playoffs.”

ESPN on Disney+ adds to The Walt Disney Company’s more than 100 years of best-in-class content, including the latest and greatest from its iconic brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as the Star tile’s expansive General Entertainment offering which includes content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu, and locally produced Originals, such as The Artful Dodger, Shipwreck Hunters Australia and The Clearing, among others.

Disney+ subscribers can also stream a stellar line up of acclaimed titles including Inside Out 2, Alien Romulus, A Real Pain, Shōgun, The Bear, and blockbuster hits, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

ESPN has extensive rights to major sporting events, featuring basketball action across the NBA, WNBA, FIBA as “Your Home for Hoops”, and more.

ESPN will celebrate its 30th Anniversary in Australia in September 2025 with its locally operated business spanning TV, digital, social and editorial platforms serving sports fans anytime, anywhere.

In addition to the ESPN offering on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.

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