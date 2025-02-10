ESPN on Disney+ A Game Changer for Sports Fans

The world’s greatest sports entertainment is set to light up on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Disney+ today announced the expansion of its entertainment offering with ESPN sports programming set to light up on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.

The launch follows the addition of ESPN content to Disney+ in Latin America in June 2024. Australia and New Zealand are the first English-speaking markets outside of North America to launch ESPN on Disney+, following the US debut in December 2024.

The ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform via live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, with fan-favourite studio shows including SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

All Disney+ Premium and Standard subscribers in Australia and New Zealand will have access to ESPN on Disney+, with thousands of premier sporting events on show.





ESPN on Disney+ adds to The Walt Disney Company’s more than 100 years of best-in-class content, including the latest and greatest from its iconic brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as the Star tile’s expansive General Entertainment offering which includes content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu, and locally produced Originals, such as The Artful Dodger, Shipwreck Hunters Australia and The Clearing, among others.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to bring ESPN to Disney+ for sports fans across our sports-loving nations. Sport on Disney+ is an innovative game-changer. It further enriches our already strong and unique content offering, boosts value for subscribers, and serves sports fans anytime, anywhere.

“Disney+ will provide access to the biggest ESPN offering ever delivered in our market, including live games and on-demand replays. ESPN’s unrivalled coverage of massive global sporting events and dedicated local programming adds to the wide array of entertainment already available on Disney+ for audiences of all ages.”

ESPN has extensive rights to major sporting events. Upcoming highlights include the NBA All-Star Weekend, NBL Championship Series, MLB Opening Day, the NBA Finals and the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

ESPN, which is the “Home for Hoops” with basketball action across the NBA and WNBA, celebrates 30 years in Australia in 2025 with its locally operated business spanning TV, digital and editorial platforms serving sports fans anytime, anywhere.

In addition to the ESPN offering that will be on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.





FAQ

When can I watch ESPN on Disney+?

Stay tuned for announcement of the timing ahead of launch in the coming months.

Who will be able to watch ESPN on Disney+?

ESPN content will be available to all Disney+ subscribers in ANZ (Standard and Premium) except profiles in Junior Mode. The full ESPN on Disney+ content offering will be available to profiles with 18+ Content Maturity settings.

What sports content will be on ESPN on Disney+?

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform via the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, additional on-demand live events, on-demand replays and iconic original programming.