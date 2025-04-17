ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

A star-studded line-up of sports personalities including Nick Kyrgios, Robert Whittaker and Josh Green turned it on at the official ESPN on Disney+ launch celebration in Sydney.

On April 17, 2025, ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand was officially launched with the biggest names in sport turning it on in Sydney to celebrate the new ESPN on Disney+ tile and the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Special guests in attendance included tennis super-star Nick Kyrgios, Australian NBA player Josh Green and former UFC Middleweight Champion Rob Whittaker, ESPN broadcasters Kane Pitman and Skubie Mageza as well other sporting stars including Matildas’ Lydia Williams, Olympic icon Steven Bradbury, Olympic boxer Tina Rahimi, WBA Gold World Champion Linn Sandström, actor Rodger Corser, entrepreneur Elle Ferguson, TV presenter Grace Hayden, Nicholas Burton and David Hoey of Granny Flat Comedy and more.

The new ESPN hub on Disney+ brings more than 10,000 hours of ESPN’s live sports action to the platform in Australia and New Zealand, including live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, fan-favourite studio shows such as SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

Australia and New Zealand are the first English-language markets outside of North America to launch the ESPN on Disney+ tile, following the US debut in December 2024.

ESPN on Disney+ adds to The Walt Disney Company’s more than 100 years of best-in-class content, including the latest and greatest from its iconic brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as the Star tile’s expansive General Entertainment offering which includes content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu, and locally produced Originals, such as The Artful Dodger, Shipwreck Hunters Australia and The Clearing, among others.