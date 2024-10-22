Global first day-and-date releases of "Moana 2" and "Moana 2 Reo Māori" on November 28, 2024

Rachel House, Temuera Morrison and Awhimai Fraser star in both the original voice cast version and the Reo Māori version of “Moana 2”.

Matewa Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios have reunited to celebrate the Indigenous language of Aotearoa New Zealand in a global first with the dual releases of Moana 2 Reo Māori and Moana 2.

This historic event will make Walt Disney Animation Studios the first studio in the world to release the original voice cast version and the Indigenous language version simultaneously in cinemas across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Moana 2 Reo Māori opens in participating cinemas across Aotearoa New Zealand on November 28, day-and-date with the release of the original voice cast version.

Moana 2 and Moana 2 Reo Māori reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.





Moana 2 Reo Māori is bringing back the original cast and crew from Moana Reo Māori to reimagine the sequel into the Indigenous language of Aotearoa New Zealand. Rising musical talent Jaedyn Randell (The Voice, Frozen Reo Māori) is back fresh off her success on The Voice Australia. She reunites with local news legend Piripi Taylor (Lion King Reo Māori) to reprise their beloved characters, Moana and Maui.

Returning to Moana 2 Reo Māori are esteemed Māori actors Rachel House (Gramma Tala) and Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui), who will once again bring their iconic roles to life. Awhimai Fraser (Frozen Reo Māori) makes the leap from Arendelle to Motunui to join the Te Reo Māori cast in her role as mysterious new character, Matangi.

Moana’s seafaring crew is expanding with both familiar faces and newcomers in this exciting sequel. Songstress Arihia Cassidy (The Lion King Reo Māori and Darwin & Newts) returns to the Matewa Media whānau to portray engineer and shipwright, Loto. Rutene Spooner, recognized for his roles in Frozen Reo Māori and Coco Reo Māori, will play Motunui agriculturalist, Kele. Rounding out Moana’s new crew is actor and influencer Nepia Takuira-Mita (Ahikaaroa) who will play charismatic storyteller, Moni.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

The translations for the film were expertly crafted by Mātanga Reo, Tātere Jeremy MacLeod, Piripi Winiata and Te Uranga Lee Belk. Moana 2 Reo Māori will echo the original film by incorporating the Tairāwhiti dialect throughout.

Produced locally in Aotearoa by Matewa Media, Tweedie Waititi (Producer/Director), Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney (Producers), and Pere Wihongi (Music Director) bring the Reo Māori adaptation to the big screen.

“Moana 2 marks another proud milestone in our journey. Starting with the first film, we now steer te reo Māori toward a new future in global entertainment. Our work aims to honour the legacy of those who fought tirelessly for the survival of our language", says Tweedie Waititi, who was also a member of the Oceanic Cultural Trust, a team of cultural experts from the Pacific Islands who guided filmmakers on the film’s cultural aspects.

“This is the full-circle moment we've been working toward—our dream to see te reo Māori normalized on cinema screens alongside English. We're thrilled that Walt Disney Animation Studios recognizes the importance of making te reo Māori visible and accessible in cinemas, at home, and everywhere.” says Producers Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney.

The full list of the creative team can be found here.

Moana 2 Reo Māori is the sixth film re-versioned into Te Reo Māori to be developed and produced by Matewa Media in association with Walt Disney Animation Studios. The previous five films are Disney’s Moana, The Lion King, Frozen, Encanto and Disney/Pixar film, Coco.

Further information is available on matewamedia.nz



