Melbourne Celebrates Toy Story's 30th Anniversary with Pop Up Exhibition

Disney and Pixar create pop-up exhibition "Toy Story 30 Years & Beyond" in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD in collaboration with Eddie Zammit.

Join us at 234 Collins Street Melbourne

Date: Saturday, 18th October – Sunday, 2nd November

Times:

Monday: 10am - 6pm

Tuesday: 10am - 6pm

Wednesday: 10am - 6pm

Thursday: 10am - 7pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

* The Exhibition will be closed on Thursday, 23 October.

Location: 234 Collins Street, Melbourne

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Toy Story, Disney and Pixar are creating a pop-up exhibition "Toy Story 30 Years & Beyond" in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD that will showcase the impact & legacy that Toy Story has built over the past three decades.

In collaboration with curator Eddie Zammit, thirty artists from around the world have created thirty pieces reimaging the iconic characters from the franchise. In addition to the character prints, a rich collection of products and memorabilia spanning the past 30 years will be displayed alongside an impactful Buzz Lightyear inspired sculpture, created by local Melbourne artist Travis Price.

Buzz Lightyear by artist Travis Price.

Bo Peep by artist Lauren Carney. Zurg by artist Lewy Jones.

The Walt Disney Company Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “Toy Story has a special place in our hearts. The iconic characters and storytelling are treasured across generations. We’re excited to celebrate and share 30 years of this beloved franchise in a specially curated pop-up exhibition. It’s a quintessentially Melbourne experience that combines the artistry and craft of Disney and Pixar with an immersive showcase of Toy Story nostalgia. It’s a must-see for all fans.”

The space will also feature The Toy Box by DisneyStore.com.au, offering a curated selection of special Toy Story products celebrating 30 years of the iconic franchise.





Toy Story talking action figures from the Toy Story Collection at Disney Store

Shop the Toy Story collection at Disney Store Australia & New Zealand.





“Toy Story 30 Years & Beyond” will be open to the public starting Saturday, October 18 at 10:00am.

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