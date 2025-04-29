Disney and AFTRS set stage for a new generation of Australian screen talent

The training opportunities were designed to propel careers forward by providing specialised training for first crew roles on set or in a production office.

The Walt Disney Company sponsored three runs of the AFTRS On Set Onboarding courses, and provided curriculum input and immersive tours of the nine-stage Disney Studios Australia facility in Sydney to increase participants’ understanding of how large, global-scale productions and sets operate. Each course featured a simulated set activity with professional equipment and experienced crew, as well as class-based learning.

Additionally, the partnership saw five recent AFTRS graduates selected for paid traineeships on the 20thCentury Studios feature film Send Help – directed by Sam Raimi - that has recently wrapped filming at Disney Studios Australia. This was an incredible opportunity for these promising graduates to be embedded in a major international production, learning from highly experienced Heads of Departments and crew.

The five trainees, all 2024 Graduates of the Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production, were Eleni Thomas(costume), Ella Keough (locations), Ashwini Kangatharan (production office), Ella Stone Richard (camera) and Jo Barwick (assistant directing).

(L-R): Jo Barwick, Ashwini Kangatharan, Kat Liberman, Sr Manager, HR & Crew Experience Disney, Eleni Thomas, Ella Stone Richards and Ella Keogh

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at my Disney Internship, where I’ve delved into the world of feature films. My production team were very experienced and showed me the ropes behind what it takes to get a film production up and running. They truly took me under their wing and gave me so much insight into both pre-production and production of this film. I’m very grateful to the entire team for this opportunity!” said Ashwini Kangatharan.

The Walt Disney Company initiative builds on AFTRS’ collaboration with industry to identify and address skills shortages and assist students to make the transition to a professional career.

AFTRS CEO, Dr Nell Greenwood, said: “Following successful traineeship programs on films such as Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love & Thunder and 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we were thrilled to work with The Walt Disney Company to place our graduates on this latest production, shooting next door to AFTRS. This partnership sets the standard for the unique industry-partnered training that is critical to building capacity in the Australian screen sector and providing clear and accessible pathways into the industry. We’re very grateful to Disney for their support and for making this training free, creating opportunities for future crew members of all backgrounds, means and abilities.”

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with AFTRS to grow and extend screen careers in Australia. The formal training combined with exposure to our world-class Disney Studios Australia facility and filmmaking is a meaningful way to help Australia’s next generation of screen talent prepare for roles in the exciting world of film and television production.”