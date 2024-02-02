Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims & Zac Burgess join cast of highly anticipated Season 2 of ‘The Artful Dodger’

Principal Photography Starts This Month in Sydney, Australia

Disney+ has today announced three new cast members to star in season two of its Australian Original, “The Artful Dodger”, as filming on the series, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures, starts this month in Sydney Australia.

The new cast will see Aussie talents Luke Bracey (Elvis, Hacksaw Ridge), Jeremy Sims (Mr Inbetween) (Last Cab to Darwin, as director) and rising star Zac Burgess (Cruel Intentions, Boy Swallows Universe) introduce new and exciting characters who raise the stakes with new romance, intrigue and even more action in the town of Port Victory.

Pictured: Jeremy Sims, Luke Bracey, Zac Burgess

Luke Bracey will play “Inspector Henry Boxer” the new authority in town with eyes for a Lady, Jeremy Sims arrives on the shores as “Uncle Dickie,” the Governor’s charming and disreputable older brother, with Zac Burgess to play his handsome aide “Phineas Golden”.

The new faces join a returning stellar cast, led by Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, David Thewlis as Fagin, and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

Season two will also see the return of fan favourite characters from season one, which is currently nominated for seven awards at this month’s prestigious AACTA Awards. Returning talent include Susie Porter as the formidable Lady Jane Fox, Damien Garvey as Governor Fox, devious Darius Cracksworth played by Tim Minchin, Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox, Nicholas Burton as Dr Sneed, Kim Gyngell as The Prof, Luke Carroll and Vivienne Awosoga continue to keep the hospital in order, and Aljin Abella, Brigid Zengeni and Albert Latailakepa are back with a bang as Fagin’s motley crew of thieves.

Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait), Gracie Otto (The Artful Dodger, Ladies in Black, Heartbreak High) and Ben Lucas (Nautilus, The Survivors) serve as Directors.

Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner are Executive Producer/Producers, with James McNamara as Co-Creator/Executive Producer and Cameron Welsh (Foundation, Krypton) as Series Producer. The series was co-created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor.

Pictured: Jo Porter, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Kyas Hepworth

“We’re excited to be back filming on location in Australia with local and international talent, both in front and behind the lens, bringing this incredible Aussie-made show to life,” The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said.

“Season two ups the stakes for The Artful Dodger’s characters, returning and new, with even more action, romance, wit and charm, and impressive new sets taking audiences deeper into Port Victory. We can’t wait for the show’s fans around the world to see what happens next.”

Filming for the series involves more than 2,000 cast, crew and extras returning to re-instate and create the incredible sets of Port Victory, which will feature a new, yet to be explored part of town, that’s not for the faint hearted.

NSW State Government is supporting Season 2 through Screen NSW's Made in NSW Fund. Post, digital and visual effects also supported by Screen NSW.

NSW Minister for The Arts, John Graham, said: “With an historic Sydney landmark as the series backdrop and meticulously built sets, The Artful Dodger transports global audiences to 1850s Australia.

“It was an incredibly popular first series and season 2 is expected to inject over $37 million into the NSW economy. This is great news for jobs in the screen industry but also hospitality, transport and trades roles that will support the production.”

Curio Managing Director, Jo Porter, said: “It’s wonderful to have our brilliant original cast back and to be welcoming this fabulous new cast to the world. They are all going to have a great time bringing these new adventures to life. It’s a pleasure to be working again with our partners Kylie, Deb and the whole Disney team and Screen NSW.”

Season 2 of The Artful Dodger will be available on Disney+ globally and on Hulu in the U.S, with season 1 currently streaming now.