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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

'Shipwreck Hunters Australia' Season 2 to premiere August 27 Exclusively on Disney+

July 10, 2025
July 10, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

The Shipwreck Hunters Australia team are diving into six epic new missions along Western Australia’s ruggedly beautiful ‘Treasure Coast'

Disney+ has announced that season two of its Australian Original series Shipwreck Hunters Australia, will premiere August 27, with all episodes at once exclusively on Disney+. Teaser art and new exclusive images have also been revealed.

The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team - Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton - are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast. With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, this highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet. They explore maritime stories of our past and make some unbelievable, breakthrough discoveries. 

Propelled by the unprecedented success of their expeditions featured in season one, which include the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank, the team are more determined than ever to unearth the treasures that lie beneath the ocean. Obsessed by the wonders of the natural world and fixated by the revelations of untold disasters at sea, the Shipwreck Hunters have leveled up in preparation for what’s ahead. With new locations, even bigger adventures, wild animal encounters and more, the mind-blowing discoveries in season two will have viewers on the edge of their seats. 

An image from Shipwreck Hunters Season 2 - coming to Disney+ Australia & New Zealand on 27 August.

The series is directed and produced by VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Drawn to Water, Walking Man), together with series producer Russell Vines (Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef, The Waler: Australia’s Great War Horse, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley) and executive producer Steve Bibb (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Inside the Sydney Opera House, Matildas: The World at Our Feet).

Shipwreck Hunters Australia season two is a co-production between VAM Media, Terra Australis Productions and Barking Mad Productions for Disney+, and has received major production investment from Screen Australia. Financed in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Tourism Western Australia, with expert assistance from the Western Australian Museum. The series was also developed with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest.

The official poster for Shipwreck Hunters Season 2 coming to Disney+ Australia & New Zealand on 27 August.
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