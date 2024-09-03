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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Six-year-old Viker Goes on Web-Slinging Adventure with Spider-Man

September 4, 2024
September 4, 2024
Disney News Editor
Disney News Editor

Make-A-Wish Australia teamed up with The Walt Disney Company to grant six-year-old Viker’s wish for his ultimate Spider-Man adventure.

Viker, a courageous young boy who was diagnosed with a low-grade central nervous system (CNS) Tumour, experienced the adventure of a lifetime as he joined with his favourite hero, Spider-Man to embark on a thrilling mission.

Disney VoluntEARS took part in shaping the anticipation of Viker’s wish through Make-A-Wish Wish Design Workshops, where they wrote letters to Viker from Spider-Man to encourage Viker to prepare for his Super Hero adventure.

Viker's journey to meet his hero began with special training at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), where he mastered some of Spider-Man’s most iconic moves – from crawling and swinging to jumping and tumbling–transforming into a Super Hero in his own right.

young Viker slings some web with Spider-Man

Equipped with his newfound skills, Viker joined Spider-Man on an epic mission to find ‘Woofer’, the beloved mascot of the Western Bulldogs. Woofer mysteriously vanished before the team’s Round 23 match against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium got underway. Here, Viker learned the true meaning of "with great power comes great responsibility."

Spider-Man's Spider Senses, combined with Viker's super skills, led the dynamic duo on an exhilarating adventure around the stadium. Their heroic efforts resulted in Viker locating Woofer just in time for the big game, ensuring the mascot's triumphant return to the field. Viker was then awarded a special medallion for helping Spider-Man and the Western Bulldogs save the day.

Viker's Make-A-Wish Day with Spider-Man

Speaking on the wish, Viker’s mum Emily shared, "Seeing Viker’s face light up as he trained and then joined Spider-Man on this incredible adventure was truly magical. This experience has given him so much joy and excitement. We are immensely grateful to Make-A-Wish and Disney for fulfilling his wish."

Viker looks out over Marvel Stadium

Sally Bateman, CEO of Make-A-Wish Australia, spoke about the impact of wish-granting and importance of this partnership. "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding relationship with The Walt Disney Company, which has been supporting Make-A-Wish worldwide since 1980 and has been instrumental in bringing extraordinary wishes like Viker's Spider-Man wish to life. Our shared ambition is to grant amazing wishes for children with critical illnesses that create moments of pure joy and lasting memories.



To learn more about the power of wishes visit www.makeawish.org.au.

To learn more about Disney’s CSR programs and wish granting, visit joy.disney.com.

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