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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Beauty and the Beast relaxed performance brings joy to audiences with inclusive approach

April 15, 2025
April 15, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Disney Theatrical Group hosted a sold-out relaxed performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne, the third such performance in the musical’s national tour.

The sold-out performance to more than 900 audience members on 22 May 2025 at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne was a collaboration between Disney Theatrical Group, Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia), Amaze, Anthem, and Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Disney Theatrical Group is leading the industry with Relaxed Performances, previously held in Sydney and Brisbane for Beauty and the Beast. The performances share the magic of musical theatre with community members who may not otherwise be comfortable attending a traditional setting. During relaxed performances, guests are encouraged to be their authentic selves, which may include making sounds, moving around, fidgeting or using noise cancelling headphones, without any barriers or judgement.

A little girl dressed as a princess watches on from the audiences as Be Our Guest from Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical is performed on stage.

The unique and inclusive performance was tailored from start to finish, to ensure audience members who may need specific support could engage and feel welcomed.

Aspect’s staff assessed the sound and recommended modifications for the relaxed performance considering the diversity of audience preferences, including sensory sensitivities. Adjustments included a visual story that explained the show step by step, inclusive and welcoming language used on the official website and during the ticket buying process, increased staff and volunteers to assist audience members, turning off all announcements throughout the theatre and providing dedicated quiet rooms for anyone who needed a break from the performance. Amendments to the production for the cast and crew included noise reduction, a lighter theatre, employment of visual cues ahead of potentially overwhelming scenes or moments, and more.

Actor, author and disability rights advocate, Chloe Hayden opened the Melbourne performance and welcomed families and carers to the show.

Chloe Hayden on stage with 'Beast' from Disney's Beauty and the Beast the musical.

Commenting on the Melbourne performance, one partner volunteer commented: “It was so amazing to see so many gorgeous families share the Disney experience who wouldn't otherwise have been able to do so as a family. It warmed my heart as a person with lived experience to be able to provide a day out like this in a welcoming and relaxed environment. The feedback from the audience was incredible, the encouragement and support of each other was next level and the comraderies between members during what once was a stressful experience.” 

Disney Cast Members at the Melbourne relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast the musical.

The Adelaide season of Beauty and the Beast will include a relaxed performance, in partnership with Aspect and Autism SA, on 14 June 2025 at the Adelaide Festival Centre. 

For more information, visit www.beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

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