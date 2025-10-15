Inspiring the next generation of Screen Industry talent through inaugural Teachers Day at AFTRS

More than 100 secondary school teachers take part in a special screen careers day at AFTRS supported by The Walt Disney Company Australia.

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) today held its inaugural Teachers Day together with The Walt Disney Company Australia.

The free event immersed teachers and careers advisors in media-related training, offered practical insights from industry experts in a screen careers panel, and empowered them with information to confidently guide the next generation of screen and audio storytellers.

AFTRS is focused on building growth pathways in the screen industry through its rich education and skills development programs. Employment opportunities in the Australian film and television sector, including post-production and production services, have grown significantly in the past decade.

The initiative is a response to demand from high school teachers and careers advisors to better understand how to train for – and enter – the industry, the breadth of roles, day-to-day realities, and how to build a sustainable career.

The more-than-100 attendees included those from government and non-government schools from metropolitan, regional and rural areas from Greater Sydney to as far as the Newcastle Region in the north and to the NSW South Coast.

Attendees gained skills to help young people consider and navigate career pathways into the screen sector, with industry veterans and emerging professionals offering advice in a panel discussion, and several professional development workshops covering Podcasting Fundamentals, Shooting Basics with a DSLR, Premiere Pro Fundamentals, Visual Storytelling and AI Prompt Design for Screen Practitioners.

The panel included senior industry experts: The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand’s Head of Content & Commissioning for Disney+ Deborah Huxley; Industrial Light & Magic’s Executive in Charge Luke Hetherington; and AFTRS’ Head of Industry & Alumni Engagement Robbie Miles. Several AFTRS graduates shared their journeys from trainee/entry-level roles into their professions.

The day also included a tour of the AFTRS campus in Moore Park and the neighbouring Disney Studios Australia, which consists of nine world-class sound stages and expansive production facilities and more than 50 independent businesses supporting film and television production.

AFTRS CEO, Dr Nell Greenwood, said she was delighted to host fellow educators from across NSW to broaden and deepen their understanding of the sector, and help them better guide and advise students on pathways into the screen industries.

“Our priority is ensuring creative talent in high schools across Australia understand the real possibilities of a career in screen and the pathways available to enter the industry – and teachers and career advisors are critical to this,” she said.

“This has been a fantastic collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Australia – bringing together our expertise and shared passion for storytelling to give teachers both the practical skills and scope of opportunity to inspire the next generation of Australian storytellers.”

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with AFTRS to showcase the many opportunities in our vibrant Australian screen sector. Disney is at the heart of the local creative ecosystem. Our work provides tangible examples for teachers to draw on when inspiring and guiding young people into careers in our exciting world of film and television production.”

NSW Secondary Principals’ Council President, Denise Lofts, said the day provided invaluable context, experience and connection for teachers.

“Opportunities like this can genuinely be life-changing,” she said. “They ignite new understanding and inspiration, which teachers take back to their classrooms – benefiting students from every background and helping them see new possibilities for their own futures.”

Maitland Grossman High School’s Photography, Video and Digital Media teacher, Heidi Emerton, added: “Professional learning opportunities such as this are essential in helping educators and careers advisors connect and align learning and education with professional practice and creative career pathways, strengthening and supporting the relationship between schools and industry. They provide critical insights into real-world career pathways and industry demands.”

For more information about AFTRS, visit www.aftrs.edu.au/.