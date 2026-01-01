Disneyland Resort in California
Welcome to Disneyland Resort – The Happiest Place on Earth. Explore 2 incredible theme parks, meet some of your favourite characters, enjoy attractions, entertainment, dining and so much more.
Experience the Magic of both Parks
Attractions & Entertainment
Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration
Happening now! Join the festive fun as we celebrate 7 happy decades. You can “celebrate happy” with limited-time entertainment, colourful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and so much more!
With more than 100 world-class attractions, shows and unforgettable experiences, you’ll need at least 3 days to enjoy all the magical moments that make up a visit to the Disneyland Resort in California.
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Both Theme Park reservations and valid ticket for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Theme Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified or limited in capacity or availability, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com.au/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort in California.
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