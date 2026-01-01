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Disneyland Resort in California

Welcome to Disneyland Resort – The Happiest Place on Earth. Explore 2 incredible theme parks, meet some of your favourite characters, enjoy attractions, entertainment, dining and so much more.

Experience the Magic of both Parks

Character Experiences

Attractions & Entertainment

Shopping & Dining

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Happening now! Join the festive fun as we celebrate 7 happy decades. You can “celebrate happy” with limited-time entertainment, colourful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and so much more!


With more than 100 world-class attractions, shows and unforgettable experiences, you’ll need at least 3 days to enjoy all the magical moments that make up a visit to the Disneyland Resort in California.

FAQs

Contact your travel agent to learn more and purchase tickets. Choose from a variety of ticket options – and discover the excitement of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!


To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and valid park admission, for the same park on the same date, are required for Guests ages 3 and up.

Contact your travel agent to learn more and purchase tickets. Choose from a variety of ticket options – and discover the excitement of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!


To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and valid park admission, for the same park on the same date, are required for Guests ages 3 and up.

Since there's so much to do and see at the Disneyland Resort, keep in mind that at least three days will let you make the most of your visit. Consider adding Park Hopper tickets to your purchase so you can visit both theme parks each day!

Stay in one of the extraordinary hotels at Disneyland Resort and experience benefits with special theme park access and perks only our hotel Guests can get. Enjoy themed rooms, pools and spas, attentive Disney service and award-winning dining.

• Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

• Disneyland Hotel

• Pixar Place Hotel


Alternatively, explore Disney-approved quality Good Neighbour hotels that are in close proximity to the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, California, around a 45-minute drive from Los Angeles International Airport. There are a variety of transport options including shuttles, buses, taxis and more – available to take you to the Resort.

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Both Theme Park reservations and valid ticket for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Theme Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified or limited in capacity or availability, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com.au/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort in California.

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