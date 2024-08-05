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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Cast announced for the Māori language version of Oscar®-winning animated feature Encanto

August 6, 2024
August 6, 2024
Disney News Editor
Disney News Editor

Matewa Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios are excited to announce the Reo Māori cast of Oscar®-winning animated feature - Encanto.

Encanto Reo Māori opens in participating cinemas across Aotearoa from Thursday September 12th 2024.

Te Waimarie Ngatai-Callaghan makes her debut as the voice of the quirky female lead Mirabel Madrigal while actor and haka stalwart Hinetu Dell (Vai, Koka) will play the centre of the Madrigal whānau, Abuela Alma.

Actor Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Muru, The Gone) joins the cast to play estranged uncle Bruno, and haka leader and presenter Marica Hopa andmusician Awatea Wihongi come together to voice the dialogue and vocals of strongwoman Luisa Madrigal. Newcomer Anahera Taare (Ka Hao) joins the cast to play the eldest Madrigal sister, Isabela.

Some of the cast of Encanto Reo Maori

Returning to the Matewa Media whānau are actors Tuakoi Ohia and Rutene Spooner (Frozen Reo Māori) who will play magical weatherwoman Pepa Madrigal and her husband Félix, singer and actor Awhimai Fraser (Frozen Reo Māori, Ahikaaroa, Toi Time) who will play cousin Dolores; and Matewa Waititi (Coco Reo Māori) who will voice youngest cousin, Antonio. Tauawhi Bonilla rounds out the extended Madrigal whānau with his role as shapeshifter Camilo.

Some of the cast of Encanto Reo Maori

Musician and composer Makaira Berry and actor Justin Rogers will step in to voice Mirabels parents Julieta and Agustìn, while actor Mataara Stokes (The Lion King Reo Māori, Ahikaaroa) returns to voice village heartthrob Mariano Guzmán.

Translations for the film were completed by renowned Mātanga Reo, Pānia Papa and Leon Blake. Encanto is less focused on a particular mita (dialect) but rather seeks to connect as many people to te reo Māori as possible. Colombian consultant, Mauricio Lozano, hailing from the Amazon, and multilinguist Hana Mereraiha, have ensured the Spanish language is honoured throughout the film.

Produced locally in Aotearoa by Matewa Media, Tweedie Waititi (Producer/Director), Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney (Producers), and Pere Wihongi (Music Director) bring the Reo Māori adaptation to the big screen nationwide in time for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Encanto Reo Māori is a celebration of ahi kaa; a Pā environment where a village thrives. It is a true collaboration of Colombian and Māori culture with similarities that celebrate community, intergenerational knowledge and respect for our elders.

The style and fast-paced elements of Encanto composed by Oscar®-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda speak directly to our tamariki who thrive and walk confidently in an ever-changing world.

“Although this has been the most challenging film of them all, it’ll pull on the heartstrings, make you laugh and cry all in the one breath.” says Tweedie Waititi.

Encanto Reo Māori is Disneys most culturally diverse production to date. it is an opportunity for us to embrace the many expressions of Māoritanga, and celebrate the magic of being Māori. say Producers Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney

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