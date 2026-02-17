Remy Makes Directing Debut on Set of Disney+ Australian Original, The Artful Dodger Season 2  





Make-A-Wish Australia teamed up with The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand to grant Remy’s Wish, giving her a behind-the-scenes experience of a lifetime in the first wish of its kind for Disney+ involving a Local Original production.

18-year-old Remy aspires to become a filmmaker one day. She’s creative and deeply interested in filmmaking and television production, with her passion originating from her love of watching and analysing scenes in movies and series.

After being diagnosed with a life-changing illness at 15-years-old and months of chemo, Remy spent six months relearning how to walk.

Make-A-Wish Australia teamed up with The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand to grant Remy’s wish to go behind the scenes and learn the art of directing, with a day on the set of Disney+ Australian Original, The Artful Dodger Season 2, while filming in Sydney, Australia.

The Wish Reveal

No wish is complete without a bespoke reveal and anticipation, and Remy’s Wish was no different. Remy received a video message from The Artful Dodger Season 2 cast Lucy-Rose Leonard (Lady Fanny Fox) and Zac Burgess (Phineas Golden) and a personalised letter from the Disney team. She was also gifted a Disney+ subscription to prepare by watching Season 1 before stepping into the world of Port Victory herself.

Behind the Scenes

In preparation, Remy spent the day at The Walt Disney Company’s Melbourne HQ, meeting with the teams involved behind the scenes of local productions. This included Disney+, Creative, Communications, PR, Marketing representatives, and more.

Remy was immersed in the process of how a scripted series comes to life, learning about production, scripting, editing, marketing, and finally how a show arrives on platform.

She finished the day by watching the last episode of The Artful Dodger Season 1 in the in-house El Capitan screening room.

Remy was ready to go on set.

Lights, Camera, Action

In the first wish of its kind for Disney+ involving a Local Original production, Remy travelled with Make-A-Wish and her family to the historic Callan Park in Sydney where she joined the cast and crew, including from Disney+ producing partner Curio making the show.

Remy met with stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jack Dawkins), Maia Mitchell (Lady Belle Fox), Luke Bracey (Inspector Henry Boxer), and series Co-Creator James McNamara.

Following a set tour, Remy joined Director Gracie Otto in directing a scene. Gracie brought Remy along the journey during filming and encouraged her to share a directing note with David Thewlis (Fagin) in a scene, which was a highlight of Remy’s experience.

Remy also toured the props and art departments and had immersive conversations and mentoring from those involved in making the show. She took photos with the cast and crew, received a personalised production call sheet, and created special memories.

It has inspired Remy to pursue further studies in film and cinematography.

Remy’s mum, Traci, who accompanied Remy on set, said: “The highlight for me today has been watching Remy in her element and seeing how kind everyone has been to her. It's been pretty phenomenal. Remy’s Wish has meant so much to our family."

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, added: “We’re thrilled Remy was part of making our home-grown Aussie Original, The Artful Dodger, when she visited our set in Sydney. We loved seeing her passion brought to life with the cast and crew and the excitement she has for filmmaking. We’re excited to see where Remy’s talent and passion take her next.”

Proud Wish-Granting Legacy

For over 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish Australia have worked together to grant wishes for more than 11,000 children with critical illnesses. Disney is proud to be the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, granting a wish every hour of every day for children globally.

The Artful Dodger Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.