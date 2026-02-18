Alice Buckley is the Manager of Corporate Communications, Disney Australia & New Zealand.
Remy Makes Directing Debut on Set of Disney+ Australian Original, The Artful Dodger Season 2
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
Feb 18
The Walt Disney Company Australia Launches ‘Reflect’ Reconciliation Action Plan
December 2, 2025
December 2, 2025
Dec 2
Inspiring the next generation of Screen Industry talent through inaugural Teachers Day at AFTRS
October 16, 2025
October 16, 2025
Oct 16
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast delivers fifth Relaxed Performance in its Australian Tour
September 22, 2025
September 22, 2025
Sep 22
Melbourne Celebrates Toy Story's 30th Anniversary with Pop Up Exhibition
October 2, 2025
October 2, 2025
Oct 2
Disney Advertising showcases ESPN’s ‘Best of the US’ and ‘Home for Hoops’ and reveals Next Big Play in ANZ
September 16, 2025
September 16, 2025
Sep 16
Disney Stories Now in Auslan: An Australian First in Inclusive Storytelling
September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025
Sep 10
NBL Extends Broadcast Arrangements with ‘Home for Hoops’ ESPN
August 20, 2025
August 20, 2025
Aug 20
New Supertee: Marvel Edition with ‘Spider-Man’ design launched on Spider-Man Day
August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025
Aug 1
Marvel Stadium celebrates 25 years at centre of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment scene
July 23, 2025
July 23, 2025
Jul 23
Disney Studios Australia Now Powered By 460kW of Solar Energy
July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025
Jul 20
Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland Resort with New Disney Discs
July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025
Jul 7
Australia’s Great Reef Census Expands Globally with The Walt Disney Company
June 16, 2025
June 16, 2025
Jun 16
'Shipwreck Hunters Australia' Season 2 to premiere August 27 Exclusively on Disney+
July 10, 2025
July 10, 2025
Jul 10
Donna Hay Returns with new Disney+ Australian Original ‘Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations’
July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Jul 1
Disney and AFTRS set stage for a new generation of Australian screen talent
April 30, 2025
April 30, 2025
Apr 30
Beauty and the Beast relaxed performance brings joy to audiences with inclusive approach
April 15, 2025
April 15, 2025
Apr 15
Disney's The Lion King to open in Sydney in 2026
February 7, 2025
February 7, 2025
Feb 7
Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims & Zac Burgess join cast of highly anticipated Season 2 of ‘The Artful Dodger’
February 3, 2024
February 3, 2024
Feb 3
Global first day-and-date releases of "Moana 2" and "Moana 2 Reo Māori" on November 28, 2024
October 23, 2024
October 23, 2024
Oct 23
Six-year-old Viker Goes on Web-Slinging Adventure with Spider-Man
September 4, 2024
September 4, 2024
Sep 4
Disney+ Australian original series "Last Days of the Space Age" premieres October 2
August 6, 2024
August 6, 2024
Aug 6
Cast announced for the Māori language version of Oscar®-winning animated feature Encanto
August 6, 2024
August 6, 2024
Aug 6
Woolworths and BIG W team up with Disney on new ‘Disney Worlds of Wonder’ collector cards
August 5, 2024
August 5, 2024
Aug 5
Local Disney+ original ‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ back on the water for Season 2
July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024
Jul 10
Children’s hospital patient experience reimagined in an Australian first
April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024
Apr 2
Disney x CAMILLA fashion collection inspired by Disney’s Snow White
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
Mar 20
Home-Grown Australian Storytelling for Disney+ “The Clearing” and “Matildas: The World at Our Feet” Receive Seven AACTA Award Nominations
December 9, 2023
December 9, 2023
Dec 9
Disney Theatrical Productions hosts a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast with Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect)
November 20, 2023
November 20, 2023
Nov 20
Wish Together screenings at Event and Village Cinemas in support of Make-A-Wish
November 21, 2023
November 21, 2023
Nov 21