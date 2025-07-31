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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

New Supertee: Marvel Edition with ‘Spider-Man’ design launched on Spider-Man Day

August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Today, on Spider-Man Day, the Fair Fight Foundation and The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand have launched a new Supertee: Marvel Edition with ‘Spider-Man' design.

The Supertee is a medical garment intended to help empower and support sick children in Australian hospitals, featuring a design to inspire strength through imagination. ‘Spider-Man’ is the third Marvel Avenger character in the Supertee: Marvel Edition collection, adding to ‘Captain America’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ designs, available since 2022.

The multi-functional medical garments serve as a Super Hero costume to give children a psychological boost and uplift their hospital experience. Supertee was created in 2018 by Fair Fight Foundation Founder, Jason Sotiris, who felt helpless as he sat by his daughter’s hospital bedside while she battled a rare life-threatening cancer. He wanted to make her feel more comfortable and brighten her days.

Marvel Super Heroes have inspired generations, and the Supertee: Marvel EditionSpider-Man’ design allows sick kids to connect with the characters’ superpowers and to channel their own strength and courage during what may be their toughest battle.

MRI and PET Scan friendly, the Supertee is designed with open underarms for thermometer access, press studs evenly spaced allowing for bypass tubes and lines and accessing vital areas. The garment encourages children into the world of imaginative play and is available in sizes 1 to adult XS.

Jason Sotiris, Founder of Supertee and Fair Fight Foundation, said: “I am really excited for this expansion of our collaboration with The Walt Disney Company. The new Spider-Man design gives more children the opportunity to connect with a familiar and much loved character who represents strength, conviction, and bravery.

“More than 35,000 Supertees have helped brave children gain additional courage in more than 100 hospitals around Australia, at no cost to families. This has been an incredible effort, and I’m so proud of our team, volunteers and those who have supported us, and we are inspired to keep going. Our goal is to have helped 100,000 children in hospital by 2028.”

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited to have the iconic Spider-Man inspire the third design in our Marvel Edition collaboration with Supertee. The design taps into a deep love that kids have for Spider-Man, and we hope it will be a source of inspiration and courage when it’s needed most. 

“We are delighted to continue supporting the important work of the Fair Fight Foundation and are immensely proud of The Walt Disney Company’s work with children’s hospitals, in Australia and around the world, to bring joy and comfort to children with critical illnesses and their families.” 

To find out more about The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to Children’s Hospitals, visit https://impact.disney.com/

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