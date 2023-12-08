Home-Grown Australian Storytelling for Disney+ “The Clearing” and “Matildas: The World at Our Feet” Receive Seven AACTA Award Nominations

Eight-part psychological thriller “The Clearing” nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Sound in Television and Best Costume Design in Television, with Teresa Palmer nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama and Guy Pearce for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. Six-part docuseries “Matildas: The World at Our Feet” nominated for Best Documentary or Factual Program and Best Direction in Nonfiction Television.

The foundation slate of Australian locally produced shows for Disney+ has been recognised with seven nominations for the prestigious Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards to be held in February 2024.



The Clearing received AACTA Award nominations including for:

Best Miniseries

Best Costume Design in Television (Episode 1) – Erin Roche

Best Sound in Television (Episode 1) – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner

The star-studded Australian cast of The Clearing was further recognised with Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches) nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama and Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown) nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

The Clearing was the first scripted Australian Original series and debuted locally and internationally on Disney+ on 24 May, 2023, under the Star banner. The series ranked as one of the most viewed local Originals on Hulu in the US in its first month.



Thanks to widely recognised Australian talent and a gripping storyline, The Clearing delivered strong audiences on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, as well as in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, demonstrating the show’s export success and international travelability.

Filmed across Victoria, The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

The Clearing was produced for Disney+ by Wooden Horse’s Jude Troy (The Other Guy 1 & 2), with Wooden Horse’s Richard Finlayson and Egeria’s Elizabeth Bradley serving as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Walker, Jude Troy, Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron.

The six-part series, Matildas: The World at Our Feet, received AACTA Award nominations for Best Documentary or Factual Program and Best Direction in Nonfiction Television (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet follows Australia’s women’s national football team, the Matildas, on their incredible journey towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and premiered on Disney+ on 26 April, 2023. The inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes docuseries follows the stories of players including global superstar Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more, as the Matildas revealed the sacrifices they've made and struggles they’ve endured as they strive to become the best in the world’s most popular sport.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet was produced for Disney+ by Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media in association with Fremantle and Boardwalk Pictures. The series was directed by Katie Bender Wynn (The Will To Fly), with Steve Bibb (Inside the Sydney Opera House, Shipwreck Hunters Australia) and Christopher G Cowen (Chasing Waves, Decades, State of Play) serving as Executive Producers and David Briegel-Jones as Co-Executive Producer.

The Clearing and Matildas: The World at Our Feet – along with other Australian Originals including the latest scripted series The Artful Dodger – are now streaming on Disney+.