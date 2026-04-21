Compelling Disney+ Australian Original Series ‘The Clearing’ to premiere globally 24 May 2023

Teaser trailer and poster unveiled for eight-part psychological thriller. Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce lead star-studded Australian cast.

Disney+ has announced its first scripted Australian Original series, “The Clearing” will have a global premiere on the platform on 24 May, 2023, under the STAR banner.

“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.



The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.



Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (The Unusual Suspects, Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown) lead a stellar line-up of Australian talent including Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour), Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve) and rising star Julia Savage (Blaze, Mr Inbetween).

“The Clearing” is directed by Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock, Lambs of God) and Gracie Otto (Seriously Red, Bump, Deadloch). The series is created and written by Elise McCredie (Stateless) and Matt Cameron (Jack Irish), with co-writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding).

Director Jeffrey Walker said: “The Clearing is a haunting psychological thriller, featuring some of Australia’s finest talent in front, and behind, the lens.”



“An extraordinary senior cast in Teresa, Miranda and Guy, are supported by breakthrough young actors, Julia and Lily. The atmosphere and mood of this piece is so unique, I truly hope that it captivates, enthralls and thrills the audience,” he continued.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand said: “We’re proud this Australian story The Clearing debuts globally on Disney+ under our Star entertainment banner on May 24. This is our first Australian produced scripted series and there’s more to come.”

“The Clearing” is produced for Disney+ by Wooden Horse’s Jude Troy (The Other Guy 1 & 2), with Wooden Horse’s Richard Finlayson and Egeria’s Elizabeth Bradley serving as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Walker, Jude Troy, Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron.

“The Clearing” - a STAR Original series - will debut with a two episode premiere on 24 May 2023 on Disney+.



