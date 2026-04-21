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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Disney+ Australian Original Series "Matildas: The World At Our Feet" kicks off April 26

Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

SIX-PART SERIES FOLLOWS AUSTRALIA’S WOMEN’S NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM ON THEIR INCREDIBLE JOURNEY TOWARDS THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023™

Disney+ has today announced its Australian Original series, “Matildas: The World at Our Feet,” will premiere on the platform on 26 April, 2023.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet” is an inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the CommBank Matildas - Australia's women's national football team. Following the stories of players including global superstar Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more, the Matildas reveal the sacrifices they've made and struggles they’ve endured as they strive to become the best in the world’s most popular sport.

Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout – to leave a lasting legacy that empowers and inspires future generations to pursue their dreams. Across six episodes, join the players on and off the field as they work towards their biggest challenge yet - the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on home soil.

Sam Kerr, Captain of the CommBank Matildas said: “It’s been an incredible experience sharing our journeys with Disney+, both on the field and off, and I can’t wait for the world to see our true love, dedication and passion for the game and our country.”

The series will be a must-watch ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, unofficial homework if you will, kick-starting the groundswell of excitement and support for a team that will unite the nation, in true Aussie spirit.

Series Director and former Australian professional athlete, Katie Bender Wynn said: “I’m so proud to be able to share this incredible story of our treasured national women’s team and its players. Showcasing diversity, inclusion, mateship, resilience and the importance of role models, the series offers an intimate look into the players’ lives and how they continue to challenge the status quo.”

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand said: “We’re excited to share our next Australian-produced documentary series, Matildas: The World at Our Feet, for Disney+. This immersive and multi-layered series spotlights elite women’s football and the iconic Matildas as they compete with the weight of Australia’s national colours on their jerseys. The series captures the high-stakes drama in the run up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 as players find out if they have what it takes to kick it with the best.”

James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia said: "Football Australia is thrilled to partner with Disney+ to showcase the incredible journey of our national women's football team, the CommBank Matildas, as they prepare for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™. We believe that 'Matildas: The World at Our Feet' will inspire and captivate audiences around the world, as it highlights the resilience, passion and dedication of our players, and celebrates the growth and success of women's football in Australia."

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet” is produced for Disney+ by Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media in association with Fremantle and Boardwalk Pictures. The series is directed by Katie Bender Wynn (The Will To Fly), with Steve Bibb (Inside the Sydney Opera House, Shipwreck Hunters Australia) and Christopher G Cowen (Chasing Waves, Decades, State of Play) serving as Executive Producers and David Briegel-Jones as Co-Executive Producer.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet” will premiere with all six episodes on 26 April, 2023.


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