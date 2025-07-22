Marvel Stadium celebrates 25 years at centre of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment scene

Marvel Stadium celebrates a quarter-century of unforgettable moments this week, with the venue commemorating its 25th anniversary at the centre of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment scene.

First opening its doors in March 2000 for the AFL match between Essendon and Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium has quickly become one of the most popular venues in Australia, with its iconic retractable roof making it one of a handful of multi-purpose stadiums in the world to feature this unique capability.



In the last two and a half decades, Marvel Stadium has welcomed more than 51 million fans through its doors and hosted more than 1100 AFL matches and 180 unique events.



Acquired by the AFL in 2016, Marvel Stadium has been a key venue for AFL matches, playing host to a number of the game’s most memorable moments including Gary Moorcroft’s 2001 Mark of the Year, Jason McCartney’s remarkable return to AFL just 237 days after the 2022 Bali bombings attack and Buddy Franklin’s 100th goal of the 2008 Toyota AFL Premiership season.



From legendary goals to global superstars, the Stadium has been at the forefront of attracting and hosting major events and concerts including Barbara Streisand (2000), U2 (2010), Adele (2017), Ed Sheeran (2018), Taylor Swift (2018), Harry Styles (2023) and Coldplay (2012, 2016,2024), as well as an array of major sporting events including the Big Bash League, Boomers vs USA basketball matches, WWE, NRL State of Origin, Bledisloe Cup, British & Irish Lions and global soccer teams including the Matildas, Socceroos and more recently Wrexham AFC.

Formerly known as Colonial Stadium, Telstra Dome, and Etihad Stadium, the venue proudly became Marvel Stadium in 2018 and is the only venue in the world to be named after a superhero brand.



In 2021, the stadium underwent a $225 million redevelopment which saw the introduction of the state-of-the-art precinct Stadium Square, Skyline and Horizon function spaces, improved dining experiences and bar venues including Friends of Fire, Amphora and View Bar, enhanced technology offerings including two new super screen scoreboards and world-class lighting and the upgrade of its facilities including player changerooms, sensory rooms and changing spaces.



Evolving to become a 365-day a year destination, Marvel Stadium is a true shapeshifter, transforming itself to become a supercross track, elite sports field, a concert venue and even converting into a golf green with the introduction of Stadium Golf in 2023.



The stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue has been recognised across the globe, claiming a suite of awards including being named number five in the world for highest-grossing stadiums and number seven for highest ticket sales in the 2025 Pollstar Mid-Year Top 50 Worldwide Stadium rankings and was recognised as the number one top-grossing concert revenue result for the month of October in the 2024 Billboard Boxscore rankings.

AFL Executive General Manager Finance, Clubs and Infrastructure, Matthew Chun said the achievement was a time to reflect and celebrate Marvel Stadium’s contribution to Melbourne’s sports and entertainment industry.



“Over the past 25 years, Marvel Stadium has played host to some of the most defining moments in Australian sport and entertainment — not just within the AFL, but across Victoria’s broader cultural and community landscape. The milestone is a testament to the many people over the years who have made Marvel Stadium what it is today. We’re proud of its legacy and excited to see it continue to evolve and inspire for the next 25 years and beyond.”



Marvel Stadium General Manager Scott Fitzgerald said the venue was proud to be a stadium for everyone.



“For more than quarter of a century Marvel Stadium has been more than just a venue — it's a place where extraordinary experiences come to life for people from all walks of life 365 days a year,” Fitzgerald said.



“Its recent $225M transformation has further elevated the venue into a world-class, award-winning destination for global musical icons and major sporting and cultural events that offers all fans a range of dining and viewing experiences that are the envy of venues around the world. I’d like to thank our naming rights partner, The Walt Disney Company, our longstanding partners, including 25-year partners Delaware North Company Australia and Ticketmaster, our tenant clubs, promoters, and valued premium members across the Medallion Club, Suite Holders, Altis and the AFL & Clubs for their support over the journey.”



As the official naming rights partner of the stadium, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said, “Our naming rights sponsorship is so much more than a logo on the Stadium. Our partnership has been brought to life within and around the venue by leaning into the connection between epic entertainment and premium sport. The imbedding of Marvel storytelling into the infrastructure of Marvel Stadium has made this a truly unique space – the only one like it in the world. We couldn’t be more proud of our partnership.”

L-R: Marvel Stadium General Manager Scott Fitzgerald, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Bec Haagsma. Photo: Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos