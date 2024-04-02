Children’s hospital patient experience reimagined in an Australian first

Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation (SCHF) and Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network (SCHN) have collaborated with The Walt Disney Company to bring some Disney magic to sick kids and their families spending time in hospital.

Clinical spaces have been transformed with more than 200 Disney murals and digital displays featuring iconic Disney characters and storytelling.

Our favourite pal, Mickey Mouse made a surprise visit at the official unveiling and brought much joy and smiles to all!

Mural and digital installations are now in the Outpatients, Orthotics and Audiology departments at Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick, and in the Orthopaedics and Kids Rehab departments of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.

A mobile movie theatre for screening in-season Disney films has also been installed at Bear Cottage.





The significant Australian program was designed by Disney Imagineers, with input from child life therapists, to support clinicians in key areas by bringing joy, comfort, and entertainment to patients.

Bobbi Henao Urrego, Director of Allied Health at Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network said we understand more than ever the positive impact on connecting children and young people with art in hospital.

“The creative installations help make visiting a hospital more enjoyable for both children and families, sparking joy during what can otherwise be a stressful time,” she said.

"The new murals create a source of distraction for patients featuring bright and interesting displays they can look at, talk about, and interact with.”

Kristina Keneally, CEO of SCHF said she was excited about bringing this innovation to Australia for the first time.

“For some kids, childhood is far from what it should be. Instead of playdates, there are appointments. Instead of sleepovers, there are stays. Instead of firsts, there can be lasts. No child should have to go through this, but those who do deserve our all.

“We are excited that the power of philanthropy has been able to bring this collaboration to Australia for the very first time, and we are very thankful to Disney for making it possible. The impact this program will have on the patients and families being cared for in hospital will be extraordinary.

Having well-loved characters and well-known stories in the clinical space will lift spirits and allow patients to make happy memories while in hospital.”

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand said, “We’re thrilled to support two of Australia’s biggest children’s hospitals.

“We’ve collaborated to create specially designed spaces that are unique to their setting and bring Disney magic to life. We love seeing the many ways our characters and stories can provide a positive boost to kids and families when they need it most.”

20,000 Disney care packages are also being given to kids to support their health journeys. The themed bags include playing cards, a kaleidoscope, a journal, Pop-It bubble toy and an augmented reality-enabled postcard for viewing through the ‘Disney Team of Heroes’ mobile app to bring a fun and engaging experience to life.