Disney Stories Now in Auslan: An Australian First in Inclusive Storytelling

Families can now enjoy Disney Stories in a whole new way in a new collaboration between Disney Publishing, Expression Australia and Birde.

Disney Consumer Products ANZ has announced an Australian first initiative: five much-loved Disney stories have been translated into Auslan (Australian Sign Language), ensuring even more families can share the magic of Disney Stories together.

In an exciting collaboration with Expression Australia, a trusted leader supporting the Deaf and hard of hearing community, and family-focused audio platform Birde, Disney is making storytime more inclusive than ever before.

Five Disney favourites: Inside Out: Welcome to Headquarters, Lilo & Stitch, Moana: A Path to the Sea, Toy Story: Starry Night, and Zootopia: The Big Case, have been brought to life as Auslan-translated animated story videos for the first time ever.



The five stories are currently available exclusively through Birde’s kid-friendly speakers and Tap & Play books, which combine printed books, audiobooks, and video content to create an experience that every family member can enjoy – whether reading, listening, or watching.



Designed with safety, portability, and ease-of-use in mind, Birde’s speakers allow children to simply tap a book or their ‘Birde Seed’ (a token) to hear the audiobook or connect to a smart TV to watch the Auslan video interpretation.

“This is a truly special first for our Australian publishing team at Disney Consumer Products,” said Bethan Jones, Executive Director, Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products ANZ. “Storytelling is at the heart of Disney. This collaboration opens up our world of beloved characters and stories further, ensuring they are accessible to more families in Australia and beyond.”

The Auslan translations were produced by Expression Australia at their world-class Collingwood studios with a team of specialist translators, ensuring accuracy, cultural respect, and storytelling magic that resonates with the Deaf community.

“For Deaf children, being able to access beloved Disney stories in their first language – Auslan – is truly transformative,” said Rebecca Adam, Chief Executive at Expression Australia. “This collaboration shows what’s possible when accessibility and creativity come together. It’s not just translation; it’s about opening up a world of imagination and inclusion for every child and family.”

The Disney Stories Auslan Tap & Play books are now available exclusively at birde.co for $17.95 AUD each. Each purchase includes the physical book along with access to both the audiobook and Auslan-interpreted video when connected to a Smart TV.