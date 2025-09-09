Cancel
NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Disney Stories Now in Auslan: An Australian First in Inclusive Storytelling

September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Families can now enjoy Disney Stories in a whole new way in a new collaboration between Disney Publishing, Expression Australia and Birde.

Disney Consumer Products ANZ has announced an Australian first initiative: five much-loved Disney stories have been translated into Auslan (Australian Sign Language), ensuring even more families can share the magic of Disney Stories together.

In an exciting collaboration with Expression Australia, a trusted leader supporting the Deaf and hard of hearing community, and family-focused audio platform Birde, Disney is making storytime more inclusive than ever before.

Five Disney favourites: Inside Out: Welcome to Headquarters, Lilo & Stitch, Moana: A Path to the Sea, Toy Story: Starry Night, and Zootopia: The Big Case, have been brought to life as Auslan-translated animated story videos for the first time ever.

The five stories are currently available exclusively through Birde’s kid-friendly speakers and Tap & Play books, which combine printed books, audiobooks, and video content to create an experience that every family member can enjoy – whether reading, listening, or watching.

Designed with safety, portability, and ease-of-use in mind, Birde’s speakers allow children to simply tap a book or their ‘Birde Seed’ (a token) to hear the audiobook or connect to a smart TV to watch the Auslan video interpretation. 

“This is a truly special first for our Australian publishing team at Disney Consumer Products,” said Bethan Jones, Executive Director, Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products ANZ. “Storytelling is at the heart of Disney. This collaboration opens up our world of beloved characters and stories further, ensuring they are accessible to more families in Australia and beyond.”

The Auslan translations were produced by Expression Australia at their world-class Collingwood studios with a team of specialist translators, ensuring accuracy, cultural respect, and storytelling magic that resonates with the Deaf community.

“For Deaf children, being able to access beloved Disney stories in their first language – Auslan – is truly transformative,” said Rebecca Adam, Chief Executive at Expression Australia. “This collaboration shows what’s possible when accessibility and creativity come together. It’s not just translation; it’s about opening up a world of imagination and inclusion for every child and family.”

The Disney Stories Auslan Tap & Play books are now available exclusively at birde.co for $17.95 AUD each. Each purchase includes the physical book along with access to both the audiobook and Auslan-interpreted video when connected to a Smart TV.

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

    April 21, 2026

    April 21, 2026

    Apr 21

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

    March 30, 2026

    March 30, 2026

    Mar 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in November: New content dropping this month

    November 5, 2025

    November 5, 2025

    Nov 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

    October 6, 2025

    October 6, 2025

    Oct 6

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month

    October 1, 2025

    October 1, 2025

    Oct 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

    October 3, 2025

    October 3, 2025

    Oct 3

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month

    August 29, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    Aug 29

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month

    July 31, 2025

    July 31, 2025

    Jul 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month

    June 1, 2025

    June 1, 2025

    Jun 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

    April 17, 2025

    April 17, 2025

    Apr 17

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month

    May 1, 2025

    May 1, 2025

    May 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month

    March 31, 2025

    March 31, 2025

    Mar 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

    March 26, 2025

    March 26, 2025

    Mar 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Game on! ESPN on Disney+ Launch Date Announced

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping

    February 28, 2025

    February 28, 2025

    Feb 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ A Game Changer for Sports Fans

    February 11, 2025

    February 11, 2025

    Feb 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in February

    January 30, 2025

    January 30, 2025

    Jan 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December

    November 28, 2024

    November 28, 2024

    Nov 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    Oct 31