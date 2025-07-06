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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland Resort with New Disney Discs

July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025
Disney News Editor
Disney News Editor

Australian families are invited to Celebrate Happy and experience a little Disney magic with the return of the fan-favourite Disney Discs collectible program, exclusively at Woolworths, BIG W, Metro, and MILKRUN.

In honour of 70 Years of Disneyland Resort in California, this year’s Disney Discs collection brings together beloved characters and unforgettable attractions in a fun, interactive way. Starting Tuesday, July 16, customers will receive a free Disney Discs pack, containing one collectible disc and card, for every $30 spent in-store or online. The program runs until August 26, 2025 or while stocks last.

To make the experience even more magical, a special Disney Discs Collector’s Album will be available to purchase for $12. The album features a foldable game board and 3D buildable replicas of iconic Disneyland Resort attractions, allowing families to bring the enchantment of Disneyland into their homes.

Disney Discs are now in store at Woolworths and Big W in Australia & New Zealand.

With 40 unique Disney Discs to collect, the collection celebrates favourite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, alongside designs inspired by beloved lands such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land.

Among the collection is an ultra-rare disc featuring the iconic “Partners” Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse set in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, a rare treasure that only a lucky few collectors will find.

Disney Discs are now in store at Woolworths and Big W in Australia & New Zealand.

Fans can also unlock bonus packs by purchasing from a range of participating brands, with up to three bonus packs per shop, and Everyday Rewards members can enjoy exclusive offers to help complete their collections even faster.

For a full list of participating products, bonus pack details, and terms and conditions, visit woolworths.com.au or bigw.com.au.

Let the collecting, and celebrating, begin!

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