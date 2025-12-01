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The Walt Disney Company Australia Launches ‘Reflect’ Reconciliation Action Plan

December 2, 2025
December 2, 2025
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

The Walt Disney Company Australia is proud to launch the first ‘Reflect’ stage of its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which was produced in collaboration with leading Aboriginal education company, Wingaru.

The RAP launches this week at special events held in Sydney and Melbourne with The Walt Disney Company’s employees on the lands of the Gadigal and Wurundjeri people.

Photograph from the launch event of The Walt Disney Company 'Reflect' RAP
Dunghutti artist, Aunty Cynthia O’Brien-Younie with her artwork, called “Nyinanhamby, Burrun, Yapang | Our Dreaming – the path we take”

The RAP establishes The Walt Disney Company’s pathway for building strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and will guide the organisation to continue to identify opportunities to celebrate and amplify Aboriginal culture, voices, and stories – and inspire future generations.

“Our partnership with leading Aboriginal Education Company, Wingaru Education, has assisted The Walt Disney Company Australia in developing our Reconciliation Action Plan as well as developing partnerships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations,” The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said in the RAP document.

“At The Walt Disney Company Australia we are fostering an inclusive environment of respect, encouragement and empowerment of First Nations people.”

As part of the RAP, a specially commissioned artwork was unveiled by Dunghutti artist, Aunty Cynthia O’Brien-Younie, to commemorate the Reflect RAP. The artwork, called “Nyinanhamby, Burrun, Yapang | Our Dreaming – the path we take”, will be displayed in the Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The RAP was driven by people at all levels of the local organisations and led to the establishment of a ‘Pathways to Connections’ committee, overseen by two executive sponsors from the Australia leadership team, Kate Kavanagh and Cat Hamer.

The Walt Disney Company Australia’s Reconciliation Action Plan is here.

More information about the RAP process can be found at Reconciliation Australia’s website, here.

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