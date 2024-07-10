Local Disney+ original ‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ back on the water for Season 2

Six new episodes of adrenaline-pumping shipwreck expeditions along Western Australia’s ruggedly beautiful ‘Treasure Coast’ .

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand today announced the thrilling ocean adventure Shipwreck Hunters Australia continues with season 2 for Disney+.

The next six-part installment of the highly popular Australian Original documentary series follows a team of fearless ocean adventurers who dive deep to uncover new stories of incredible survivals and devastating tragedies along Western Australia’s ruggedly beautiful ‘Treasure Coast’.

Season 2 picks up with the returning crew of skilled divers and underwater filmmakers made up of Captain Ash Sutton, Andre Rerekura, Nush Freedman, Johnny Debnam and Ryan Chatfield, supported by expert maritime archaeologists from the Western Australian Museum.

The adrenaline-pumping expeditions take viewers into the ocean’s depths to investigate maritime mysteries, experience unique and stunning ocean wildlife, and explore Western Australia’s coastline, which is believed to be the home of more than 1,600 shipwrecks. Season 1 included the incredible historic maritime discovery of the 111-year-old sunken Finnish-owned sailing ship Glenbank and a 1942 Flying Boat sunk during World War 2 in Broome.

Filming has commenced and will take place across several locations in the year ahead.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia season 2 is a co-production between VAM Media, Terra Australis Productions and Barking Mad Productions for Disney+ and has received major production investment from Screen Australia, with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Tourism Western Australia.

The series will be directed and produced by VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Drawn to Water, Walking Man), together with series producer Russell Vines (Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef, The Waler: Australia’s Great War Horse, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley)and executive producer Steve Bibb (Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Inside the Sydney Opera House, Matildas: The World at Our Feet).

“We’re thrilled Shipwreck Hunters Australia is returning to Disney+ for another season,” The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said.

“The series captivated our audiences worldwide with its mystery, adventure and exploration. We’re excited for this next chapter of shipwreck tales and to see even more breathtaking underwater filmmaking in a place of such rare and true natural beauty.”

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said: “We’re excited to support the highly anticipated second season ofShipwreck Hunters Australia. This talented team of ocean adventurers continue to explore enchanting local histories, highlighting First Nations perspectives and captivating wreckage events. Set against Western Australia’s majestic coastline, the series will appeal to adventure enthusiasts worldwide.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said: “We’re excited to seeShipwreck Hunters Australia return to Western Australia for another installment. This series shines a global spotlight on our unique coastal landscape as well as our incredible local creatives and crew – we can’t wait to tune into Disney+ and see what the Shipwreck team discover this time!”

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Director and Producer Brendan Hutchens said: “Our team is absolutely pumped to be setting off on more ocean adventures looking for shipwrecks, uncovering remarkable stories and exploring the spectacular West Australian coast that we love. We are so grateful for the support we have received from Disney, our funding partners and especially from people of all ages and from all over the world who loved season one! So good.”

Executive Producer Steve Bibb added: “We’re thrilled to embark on a second season of Shipwreck Hunters Australia. We thank the team at The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, and all our funding partners, for backing us to deliver more exciting Australian stories to audiences here and around the world.”

Shipwreck Hunters Australia season 2 has received major production investment from Screen Australia. Financed with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Tourism Western Australia. The Western Australian Museum is also supporting. Developed with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest.

Disney+ Australia local content production has included scripted series The Artful Dodger and The Clearing, docuseries Matildas: The World at Our Feet and Shipwreck Hunters Australia, and lifestyle general entertainment series Donna Hay Christmas.

The latest Australian Original scripted drama Last Days of the Space Age is coming to Disney+ in 2024, with more to come from our quality development pipeline.