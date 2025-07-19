Disney Studios Australia Now Powered By 460kW of Solar Energy

Disney Studios Australia has achieved one of its key sustainability targets with the installation of more than 700 solar panels on its buildings, generating 460 kilowatts, enough to power more than 100 average Australian homes a year.

Disney Studios Australia is the first operational film studio in the country to install rooftop solar panels. The milestone reflects a significant step forward in Disney Studios Australia’s commitment to providing filmmaking infrastructure where great stories and entertainment are made in a sustainable setting.

Head of Disney Studios Australia Yasmine Lintmeijer said: “This project was driven by the Disney Studio Australia team's dedication to do better for our industry and for the environment. By integrating green grid energy onto our site, we're not only reducing emissions but also setting a new benchmark for sustainability within the screen industry.”

For years, as part of The Walt Disney Company’s Environmental Sustainability strategy, Disney Studios Australia has led the way in the film and screen industry when it comes to meaningful and measurable action towards a healthier planet for future generations as we operate and grow our business.

Other sustainability initiatives on site at Moore Park in Sydney include electric vehicle charging stations, LED set lighting for production, water tanks, a worm farm, and 15 dedicated recycling streams which have delivered an average of 85-90% landfill diversion rate.

Learn more about Disney Studios Australia’s commitment to leaving a positive legacy for future generations here.