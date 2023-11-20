Wish Together screenings at Event and Village Cinemas in support of Make-A-Wish

To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical comedy “Wish”, and in support of Make-A-Wish, Disney and Make-A-Wish are inviting fans to Wish Together at special screenings to help raise funds to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.





EVENT and Village Cinemas have joined Disney’s campaign to Wish Together with a series of charity screenings of “Wish” – a film set in a magical kingdom where wishes come true – across more than 70 locations in Australia and New Zealand from mid-morning on Saturday, 9th December 2023. This exclusive opportunity is prior to the film’s local release on Boxing Day.

100% of ticket sales from Wish Together special screenings will go to Make-A-Wish in Australia and New Zealand, with tickets available through EVENT and Village Cinemas.



The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: “We’re excited Disney fans and Make-A-Wish supporters will be amongst the first locally to see Walt Disney Animation’s new film ‘Wish’. Disney and Make-A-Wish have been making wishes come true for more than 40 years, and there’s no more perfect way to bring the spirit of ‘Wish’ to life and raise money for the cause than through this special moment of togetherness.”

Make-A-Wish Australia CEO, Sally Bateman, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Wish Together campaign and among the first to see the film locally, to help make more life-changing wishes come true. We’re hugely grateful to Disney for their unwavering support of our wish program and helping us make the impossible possible for the wish kids it’s our privilege to support.”

Make-A-Wish New Zealand CEO, Alan Brame, said: “We’re so excited for the release of ‘Wish’. It’s a wonderful way to highlight the power of a wish. Wishes have brought hope, joy and strength to thousands of children and their families in New Zealand. We’re so grateful to Disney for their long-standing support, and we’re really proud to be collaborating on the 'Wish Together' campaign, to make more life-changing wishes come true for Kiwi children fighting critical illnesses.”

Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant life- changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses and their families, starting when the first official wish was granted at Disneyland® Resort. Disney is honored to be the world's largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish, joining together to make more than 150,000 wishes come true globally. These experiences can be life-changing, bringing strength, joy, and a greater sense of hope to wish kids and their families when it’s needed most.

To learn more about the Wish Together campaign and discover other ways you can help Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses, visit www.disney.com.au/wish-together.



