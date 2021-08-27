Disney news editor and author, Simone Atallah, loves everything the Star Wars galaxy has to offer, Marvel's Super Heroes and big hugs - just like the ones Baymax dishes out.
Zoom in to these favourites for the Cars 15th anniversary
August 27, 2021
August 27, 2021
Aug 27
Get ready for big stars and killer fun in Only Murders in the Building
August 20, 2021
August 20, 2021
Aug 20
Show him you're a fan with something from our Father's Day gift guide
August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021
Aug 11
Diving deep into the world of sharks with photographer Michaela Skovranova
July 16, 2021
July 16, 2021
Jul 16
Disney+ serves up toasty winter warmers for everyone
July 14, 2021
July 14, 2021
Jul 14
Luca and Alberto make a splash into our list of favourite Pixar friendships
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
Jun 16
Punk meets glamour: The fashion of Cruella and the Australian designs it inspired
June 7, 2021
June 7, 2021
Jun 7
What to watch on Disney+ this June: New content dropping
May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021
May 24
Watch Australia's very own Elsa perform Let It Go like a queen!
May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021
May 12
Spend more quality time with award-winning actors and filmmakers with Star on Disney+
April 26, 2021
April 26, 2021
Apr 26
What to watch on Disney+ this May: New content dropping
April 23, 2021
April 23, 2021
Apr 23
Bringing the beauty in our backyard into focus this Earth Day
April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
Apr 22
Light up her day with something special from our Mother's Day gift guide
April 16, 2021
April 16, 2021
Apr 16
Get your funny fix with the huge number of comedies from Star streaming now on Disney+
April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
Apr 12
Squad up! Go on an epic adventure with the new characters from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
Mar 5
Star has landed on Disney+, giving you everything you want and so much more!
February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
Feb 23
Well, this is new! Star on Disney+ has Originals and exclusives you won't want to miss
February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
Feb 23
How Frozen the Musical brings Arendelle to life
January 18, 2021
January 18, 2021
Jan 18
Chill out with these summer holiday movies on Disney+
January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021
Jan 12
Wrap up Christmas with our gift guide
December 7, 2020
December 7, 2020
Dec 7
Christmas craft, activities and events yule love
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
Dec 2
25 Years of Toy Story: Relive the wonder with 25 great moments
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
Nov 23
Happy anniversary Disney+: A year of Originals and favourites with more to come
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
Nov 19
Spread the Word gives you the words you never knew you needed
November 4, 2020
November 4, 2020
Nov 4
The characters we can’t wait to see again in The Mandalorian Season 2
November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020
Nov 2
70 years of Cinderella and happily ever after
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
Oct 27