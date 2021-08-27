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Simone Atallah

Disney News Editor

Disney news editor and author, Simone Atallah, loves everything the Star Wars galaxy has to offer, Marvel's Super Heroes and big hugs - just like the ones Baymax dishes out.

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Zoom in to these favourites for the Cars 15th anniversary

    August 27, 2021

    August 27, 2021

    Aug 27

  • NEWS STAR ON DISNEY+

    Get ready for big stars and killer fun in Only Murders in the Building

    August 20, 2021

    August 20, 2021

    Aug 20

  • NEWS SHOP

    Show him you're a fan with something from our Father's Day gift guide

    August 11, 2021

    August 11, 2021

    Aug 11

  • NEWS NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

    Diving deep into the world of sharks with photographer Michaela Skovranova

    July 16, 2021

    July 16, 2021

    Jul 16

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ serves up toasty winter warmers for everyone

    July 14, 2021

    July 14, 2021

    Jul 14

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Luca and Alberto make a splash into our list of favourite Pixar friendships

    June 16, 2021

    June 16, 2021

    Jun 16

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Punk meets glamour: The fashion of Cruella and the Australian designs it inspired

    June 7, 2021

    June 7, 2021

    Jun 7

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this June: New content dropping

    May 24, 2021

    May 24, 2021

    May 24

  • NEWS FROZEN

    Watch Australia's very own Elsa perform Let It Go like a queen!

    May 12, 2021

    May 12, 2021

    May 12

  • NEWS STAR ON DISNEY+

    Spend more quality time with award-winning actors and filmmakers with Star on Disney+

    April 26, 2021

    April 26, 2021

    Apr 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this May: New content dropping

    April 23, 2021

    April 23, 2021

    Apr 23

  • NEWS NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

    Bringing the beauty in our backyard into focus this Earth Day

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • NEWS SHOP

    Light up her day with something special from our Mother's Day gift guide

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • NEWS STAR ON DISNEY+

    Get your funny fix with the huge number of comedies from Star streaming now on Disney+

    April 12, 2021

    April 12, 2021

    Apr 12

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Squad up! Go on an epic adventure with the new characters from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon

    March 5, 2021

    March 5, 2021

    Mar 5

  • NEWS STAR ON DISNEY+

    Star has landed on Disney+, giving you everything you want and so much more!

    February 23, 2021

    February 23, 2021

    Feb 23

  • NEWS STAR ON DISNEY+

    Well, this is new! Star on Disney+ has Originals and exclusives you won't want to miss

    February 23, 2021

    February 23, 2021

    Feb 23

  • NEWS FROZEN

    How Frozen the Musical brings Arendelle to life

    January 18, 2021

    January 18, 2021

    Jan 18

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Chill out with these summer holiday movies on Disney+

    January 12, 2021

    January 12, 2021

    Jan 12

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Wrap up Christmas with our gift guide

    December 7, 2020

    December 7, 2020

    Dec 7

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Christmas craft, activities and events yule love

    December 2, 2020

    December 2, 2020

    Dec 2

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    25 Years of Toy Story: Relive the wonder with 25 great moments

    November 23, 2020

    November 23, 2020

    Nov 23

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Happy anniversary Disney+: A year of Originals and favourites with more to come

    November 19, 2020

    November 19, 2020

    Nov 19

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Spread the Word gives you the words you never knew you needed

    November 4, 2020

    November 4, 2020

    Nov 4

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    The characters we can’t wait to see again in The Mandalorian Season 2

    November 2, 2020

    November 2, 2020

    Nov 2

  • NEWS PRINCESS

    70 years of Cinderella and happily ever after

    October 27, 2020

    October 27, 2020

    Oct 27

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Enjoy all your Christmas favourites this holiday season on Disney+

  • NEWS DISNEY

    Everything you need for a fangtastic Halloween at home