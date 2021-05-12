Watch Australia's very own Elsa perform Let It Go like a queen!





We spotted this video from Frozen the Musical of Jemma Rix, who plays Queen Elsa in the Australian production, singing Let It Go. Even after viewing it 12 times, it still blows us away!

Frozen the Musical finishes its Sydney run on 23 May and then moves to Melbourne playing Her Majesty's Theatre from 9 June. The amazing cast, spectacular sets and lighting design, and jaw-dropping technical innovations make it an unforgettable live experience. Book tickets.

In the video, which you can watch below, you not only have Jemma flawlessly performing the powerful song – in a way unlike any other that makes you feel like you're in the room with her – but you're also taken on a rare look backstage.

Beautifully shot scenes capture the excitement and very special moments of the cast and crew before the curtain rises. We get a close-up look at a few of the custom wigs and hairpieces and a glimpse at the intricacy of just some of the 440 handmade costumes, including THAT DRESS! You know the one; when Elsa creates her own ice palace and allows herself to become who she truly is. In this production, she just happens to do so in a dress featuring over 18,000 hand-sewn beads and Swarovski crystals.

Watching Jemma perform Let It Go in this remarkable way leaves us with a huge lump in our throat and watery eyes – but ready to take on whatever comes our way!

For all the latest news, special offers, ticket releases and more behind-the-scenes videos of the cast and production follow Frozen the Musical on Instagram and Facebook and sign up to receive their email newsletter.



You can read more about the 12 new songs, the cast, creatives and Australian production in this article.