Show him you're a fan with something from our Father's Day gift guide

Father's Day is almost here and no matter what he's into, we’ve got you covered with these Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar gift ideas.





The big hugs, kindness and support we get from the men in our family make us smile (even if their corny jokes and bad puns don't) and know that we're loved.

Father's Day is fast approaching and it's time to show how much you appreciate everything your dad, stepdad, grandpa, uncle, partner, brother or friend does. You'll find him something special with our top picks for gift ideas.

*Spend £120 or more on the ShopDisney UK website for free delivery to Australia and New Zealand. Helpful hint: Prices are always displayed in Pound Sterling (GBP). Conditions apply.



I Am Your Father's Day for those who love Star Wars

He's the best in the galaxy and he'll be happy to add to his bounty with the range straight from the Creature Shop at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge or The Mandalorian Collectible from shopDisney UK. You'll also find Star Wars clothing, toys, homewares and exclusives at shopDisney UK.



Let him proudly show his allegiance to the Empire, and the one who dropped THAT father bombshell with a Darth Vader set from the LEGO® Star Wars Helmets Collection available at Target, where you can also fly out with a LEGO® Star Wars A-wing Starfighter™ or LEGO® Star Wars Mandalorian The Razor Crest™.

Zing Pop Culture has toys, collectibles, clothing, accessories and drinkware in their Star Wars range including Hasbro's Black Series Lucasfilm 50 Years Luke Skywalker and The Mandalorian Vintage Collection The Child action figures. Plus they have exclusives like a Boba Fett T-visor wallet and The Mandalorian duffle bag. Find a spot on a desk, shelf or cabinet for a few Jedi, members of the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance, Sith, Imperials and First Order members from the Pop! Vinyl Figure ranges at Target, EB Games NZ and Zing.

When out on a quest he can choose to enjoy his drinks on either the dark or the light side with these reusable cups from KeepCup and the wrist chains and charms from Pandora mean he can take his favourites with him. If staying on base and books are more his thing, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm propels fans deeper into a previously unexplored era, and for time with younglings, there's Star Wars: The Mandalorian: This Is The Way picture book, both from Big W. While he's keeping things chiller than Maldo Kreis, he can kick back in PJs from The Mandalorian collection available at Peter Alexander.

For those who love entertainment

A one-year Disney+ gift subscription is perfect for movie and TV series marathons or family viewing nights. Disney+ has the greatest stories, all in one place and is the home of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star movies, series, shorts and documentaries. Some of the dads we enjoy watching the most are the hilarious, animated ones from The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show, who are all on Star on Disney+

He can swing into game time with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation® 4 and PlayStation® 5 available at JB Hi-Fi, or get comfy on the couch to read Marvel and Star Wars comics from Zing. Get the whole gang together–on the squares–with a Toy Story Collector's Chess Set or have fun solving the mystery in Cluedo: The Nightmare Before Christmas, both are available at Zing. If he's feeling like a superhero or perhaps a little evil then he can match his mood with Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition or the Disney Villainous boardgames from Sanity.



For those who love to show their fandom

Grab him a Mickey Mouse, Stitch, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel t-shirt from shopDisney UK's Disney Rainbow Collection so he can wear his fandom with pride. If he likes to look stylish across all timelines, then a tie featuring Miss Minutes from Marvel Studios' Loki will do the trick or pick out something else featuring his favourite characters, movies and series from the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar collections on shopDisney UK.



Sometimes a touch of style is all that's needed and that's exactly what he'll get with shopDisney UK's Royal Selangor range of pewter and stainless steel pins keyrings and mini figurines and Marvel or Star Wars phone grips and wallets from Pop Socket.

Zing Pop Culture does fan shirts to a tee! They have a great range of men's and unisex t-shirts including exclusives featuring The Simpsons, Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters. Zing's statues and busts, and Pop! Vinyl Figures from EB Games NZ and JB-HI-FI's Marvel range are a terrific way for him to fan out in the home or give him a daily dose of The Simpsons with a 2022 Desk Block Calendar available to pre-order from Booktopia.



For those who love to stay in

Guests will feel at home or ready for an adventure with a Disney and Pixar's Up-inspired 'Welcome to Paradise' doormat from shopDisney UK. Then he can power himself and guests up with a drink in a mug or glass from shopDisney UK's range - there's even an Infinity Gauntlet mug for those feeling particularly unstoppable. If that still doesn't quench his thirst for power, keep him busy with a LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet.

The Art of Pixar hardcover book from Dymocks collects the breathtaking behind-the-scenes visual process of colourscripts - the sequential paintings representing key story moments from Pixar's feature films and shorts through Onward and Soul. While there's still a cold bite in the air, a Mickey Mouse or Grogu wearable blanket from The Oodie will keep him snug as he flicks through the pages.

Ohana means family, and nobody will get left behind when the family work together on a 2,000 piece Stitch with Ukelele puzzle or 1,000 piece puzzle of The Simpsons Extended Cast available from Zing Pop Culture. You can also find Disney, Star Wars and Marvel puzzles at EB Games NZ.



For those who love the outdoors

They'll stay cool in a The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cap and some Mickey Mouse sunglasses from the Disney Rainbow Collection at shopDisney UK. Their four-legged besties won't miss out with a dog lead, bandana set, toys and accessories from the pet range.

They can show their appreciation for our planet with a National Geographic 'Earth day is every day' tee, also from shopDisney UK and will be captivated by the photographs of nature, animals and defining moments in the hardcover book National Geographic: The Photographs from Dymocks. For daily inspiration to unleash his inner explorer, he need to look no further than his keys. The limited-edition National Geographic collection of key organisers by Orbitkey are water-resistant, durable and made from groundbreaking plant-based material. Each style has eight unique prints featuring topographic patterns of mountains, oceans and stars.

A warm drink in The Lion King, WALL-E and Mickey Mouse ceramic reusable cups from the frank green x Disney range will keep him going, and he'll keep things bright and fresh with The Simpsons Mr Sparkle thongs, beach towel and backpack from Zing Pop Culture. Get him a backpack to put his Father's Day goodies in from the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar range at Zing or EB Games NZ.