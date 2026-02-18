Cancel
NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Casting Announced for Disney+ Australian Original Series, The Artful Dodger

Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER, DAVID THEWLIS AND MAIA MITCHELL TO STAR IN DISNEY+ AUSTRALIAN ORIGINAL SERIES‘THE ARTFUL DODGER’


Cast Also Features Esteemed Australian Talent Including; Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey, Jessica De Gouw, Andrea Demetriades, Luke Carroll and Huw Higginson

Thomas Brodie-Sangster on set of The Artful Dodger, a Disney+ Australian Original Series

The Walt Disney Company has today announced the stellar cast of the Disney+ Australian original series “The Artful Dodger” as filming commences.

“The Artful Dodger” is a premium international character drama set in 1850s Australia and is a well-known and much loved story with a twist.

Across eight episodes the scripted series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves - Dodger - now a surgeon, but who can’t shake his predilection for crime. From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colourful streets, this series is a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Pistol, The Queen’s Gambit), David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) and Australia’s own Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, The Fosters) lead the stellar-cast, with Brodie-Sangster taking on the role of “Jack Dawkins” aka “The Artful Dodger,” Thewlis as “Fagin” and Mitchell as “Lady Belle Fox”.

The cast includes an incredible line-up of Australian talent, featuring Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Judy and Punch), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires), Tim Minchin (Upright, Californication), Susie Porter (Wentworth, Gold), Kym Gyngell (Love Me, Black Snow) Damien Garvey (Nautilus, Jack Irish), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Drover’s Wife), Andrea Demetriades (The End, Seven Types of Ambiguity), Luke Carroll (Upright, Preppers) and English-born, Australian export Huw Higginson (Total Control, Janet King).

Joining the cast are rising talents, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Vivienne Awosoga, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa and Aljin Abella.

“The Artful Dodger” is co-created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and produced by Beach Road Pictures and SPT’s Curio Pictures, with Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher & David Taylor serving as Executive Producers and Jo Porter representing Curio Pictures as Executive Producer. James McNamara (Co-Executive Producer and Writer), Andrew Knight (Co-Executive Producer and Writer), Jeffrey Walker (Co-Executive Producer and Director), and Ross Allsop (Producer) complete the producing team.

Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock, The Commons, Modern Family) serves as set up director and Co-Executive Producer, with Directors Corrie Chen (New Gold Mountain, Bad Behaviour) and Gracie Otto (Heartbreak High, The Clearing) and the series is written by James McNamara, Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe and Dan Knight, with Miranda Tapsell.

The series will be filmed in New South Wales, Australia, with financial support provided by the State Government through Screen NSW's Made In NSW fund.

The greatest stories live here

Stream the latest blockbuster movies, comfort shows, Original series, ESPN sports and more.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

Watch the way you want and enjoy the world's greatest stories - anytime, anywhere.

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

How much does Disney+ cost in Australia or New Zealand?

For Australian residents, access exciting and new content for $15.99/month or $159.99/year on Disney+ Standard or $20.99/month or $209.99/year on Disney+ Premium.

For New Zealand residents, $16.99/month or $169.99/year on Disney+ Standard or $21.99/month or $219.99/year on Disney+ Premium.

See updated Disney+ Plans and primary features here.

Stream Disney+ on up to four compatible devices at once, or download and watch anywhere, anytime.

Plus, there's a dedicated Kids Profile, designed especially for kids under seven years old.

We want everyone of every age to have a great Disney+ experience.

So, to keep the kids from watching entertainment that’s meant for the grown-ups, we’ve introduced easy-to-use parental controls and PIN-protected profiles.

Learn more.

Visit the official Disney+ website to sign up and start streaming today.

Subscription required. Conditions apply.

  • News Disney ANZ

    Remy Makes Directing Debut on Set of Disney+ Australian Original, The Artful Dodger Season 2  

    February 18, 2026

    February 18, 2026

    Feb 18

  • News Disney ANZ

    The Walt Disney Company Australia Launches ‘Reflect’ Reconciliation Action Plan

    December 2, 2025

    December 2, 2025

    Dec 2

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Inspiring the next generation of Screen Industry talent through inaugural Teachers Day at AFTRS

    October 16, 2025

    October 16, 2025

    Oct 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Melbourne Celebrates Toy Story's 30th Anniversary with Pop Up Exhibition

    October 2, 2025

    October 2, 2025

    Oct 2

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney’s Beauty and the Beast delivers fifth Relaxed Performance in its Australian Tour

    September 22, 2025

    September 22, 2025

    Sep 22

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Advertising showcases ESPN’s ‘Best of the US’ and ‘Home for Hoops’ and reveals Next Big Play in ANZ

    September 16, 2025

    September 16, 2025

    Sep 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Stories Now in Auslan: An Australian First in Inclusive Storytelling

    September 10, 2025

    September 10, 2025

    Sep 10

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    NBL Extends Broadcast Arrangements with ‘Home for Hoops’ ESPN

    August 20, 2025

    August 20, 2025

    Aug 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    New Supertee: Marvel Edition with ‘Spider-Man’ design launched on Spider-Man Day

    August 1, 2025

    August 1, 2025

    Aug 1

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Marvel Stadium celebrates 25 years at centre of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment scene

    July 23, 2025

    July 23, 2025

    Jul 23

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney Studios Australia Now Powered By 460kW of Solar Energy

    July 20, 2025

    July 20, 2025

    Jul 20

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    'Shipwreck Hunters Australia' Season 2 to premiere August 27 Exclusively on Disney+

    July 10, 2025

    July 10, 2025

    Jul 10

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland Resort with New Disney Discs

    July 7, 2025

    July 7, 2025

    Jul 7

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Donna Hay Returns with new Disney+ Australian Original Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Australia’s Great Reef Census Expands Globally with The Walt Disney Company

    June 16, 2025

    June 16, 2025

    Jun 16

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney and AFTRS set stage for a new generation of Australian screen talent

    April 30, 2025

    April 30, 2025

    Apr 30

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Beauty and the Beast relaxed performance brings joy to audiences with inclusive approach

    April 15, 2025

    April 15, 2025

    Apr 15

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Disney's The Lion King to open in Sydney in 2026

    February 7, 2025

    February 7, 2025

    Feb 7

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Global first day-and-date releases of "Moana 2" and "Moana 2 Reo Māori" on November 28, 2024

    October 23, 2024

    October 23, 2024

    Oct 23

  • NEWS DISNEY ANZ

    Six-year-old Viker Goes on Web-Slinging Adventure with Spider-Man

    September 4, 2024

    September 4, 2024

    Sep 4