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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Disney’s ‘Frozen Reo Māori’ launches in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australian cinemas

October 26, 2022
October 26, 2022
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Disney’s Frozen Reo Māori will be available in participating cinemas in New Zealand and Australia from October 27th, 2022.


Matewa Media and The Walt Disney Company hosted a special screening event and celebration of the theatrical release for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen Reo Māori on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. A moment frozen in time, the event was held at Event Cinemas Newmarket in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, with over 500 guests in attendance to experience the Māori language version of the film on the big screen for the very first time.

Those in attendance at the premiere included voice talent Jaedyn Randell (“Princess Anna”), Awhimai Fraser (“Queen Elsa”), James Tito (“Prince Hans from the Southern Isles”) and more, as well as Producer and Director Tweedie Waititi, Producer Chelsea Winstanley, and Music Director Rob Ruha. Special guests also included Anika Moa, Stacey and Scotty Morrison, Oriini Kaipara, Rawiri Waititi, and more.

The celebrations kicked off with a blue carpet arrival, whakatau from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcoming guests, followed by speeches from the filmmakers.

Frozen Reo Māori is the third Disney animated feature film to be reimagined in our language, another proud moment, another celebration, another win for te reo Māori!” says Producer’s Tweedie Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley.

In July 2021, it was announced that Matewa Media directors Tweedie Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley are developing the Māori language version for Walt Disney Animations Studios Academy Award®-winning animated feature Frozen. This adds to Moana Reo Māori released in cinemas in 2017 and now streaming on Disney+ – and The Lion King Reo Māori released in cinemas in June this year and coming soon to Disney+.


Further information is available on www.matewamedia.nz

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