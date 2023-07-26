Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards launched at Woolworths

100 years of Disney wonder, 100 cards to collect!

From today, Woolworths customers will be able to collect free ‘Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards’ in store and online with every $30 spent in store and online.

The new collectible commemorates Disney’s 100th anniversary and there are 100 character cards to collect overall. One hundred individual prints of a limited holographic ‘ultra rare’ Walt Disney card have also been placed in the packs at random.



The cards feature characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, and include fan-favourites characters like Mickey Mouse, Woody, Captain Marvel, and Grogu. There are three cards per pack.



Woolworths Senior Manager Collectibles & Continuity, Paul Stibbard, said: “Our new Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards give our customers the chance to bring home a special treat as part of their regular grocery shop.

“Our customers of all ages love Disney, and for those who are also passionate about card-collecting, this is an extra reward when they shop with us.

“With 100 cards to collect across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, there’s something for everyone to get excited about.”

The launch of Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards follows the success of previous partnership programs with Disney, such as Disney Words, Lion King and Disney+ Ooshies and Fix-emsTM.



Tim Everett, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Commercialisation, at The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand said: “We are really proud of our long-standing partnership with Woolworths and this year, as we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we have a special opportunity to launch a collectible honouring our history, stories and characters.

“We love how passionate Aussies are about our characters and we look forward to seeing how Woolworths customers celebrate through building their Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards collections.”

Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards are kerbside recyclable, and are made from FSC certified paper and use water soluble inks and a water soluble coating.

T&Cs and exclusions apply, see woolworths.com.au/disney100wonders. While stocks last.



