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NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Disney Cruise Line brings magical sailings to Australia and New Zealand for the first time

September 12, 2022
September 12, 2022
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

‘Disney Magic at Sea’ sailings in Australia and New Zealand for a limited time from October 2023 through February 2024.


For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is coming to the shores of Australia and New Zealand to offer magical vacations created especially for local residents during a limited season from late 2023.

The ‘Disney Magic at Sea’ sailings will bring all of the magic of Disney to one amazing holiday experience with favourite characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars on board, plus imaginative dining and spectacular entertainment – all in one cruise.

The special sailings aboard the Disney Wonder range from two to six nights and will depart from four home ports: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can’t wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The inaugural sailing of this limited season departs October 28, 2023 from Sydney. Bookings open to the general public from Thursday September 29, 2022 at 8am AEST / 11am NZDT.

While on board, Disney Cruise Line guests will be immersed in the magic of Disney with unforgettable character encounters with favourite Disney friends including Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, and spectacular entertainment including original Broadway-quality shows.

Guests will also enjoy incredible dining experiences with imaginative restaurants including Tiana’s Place, where guests can meet Princess Tiana herself and enjoy a taste of New Orleans cooking, and Animator’s Palate, an interactive dining experience that celebrates Disney animation.

Children will have their own “Frozen” adventures in Disney’s Oceaneer Club, along with a multi-level replica of Andy’s Room from “Toy Story” and a place to summon their inner super hero at the Marvel Super Hero Academy. Adults even have their own exclusive spaces to rest and relax, including the adults-only Quiet Cove pool, sophisticated dining at Palo and the rejuvenating Senses Spa & Salon.

All sailings will include health and safety measures considering up-to-date guidance from public health authorities in Australia and New Zealand and medical experts. Disney Cruise Line’s current health and safety protocols are outlined on disneycruise.com.

For more information on the all new ‘Disney Magic At Sea’ Australia and New Zealand sailing itineraries and booking details, please visit DisneyCruiseLine.com/AUNZ.

For the latest updates, follow @DisneyCruiseLineAUNZ on Facebook and Instagram.

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