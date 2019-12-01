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Aleksandra Pavlovska

Author

Disney news author, Aleksandra Pavlovska, loves Disney princesses and Marvel.

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Christmas movies you should watch on Disney+ to get you in a festive mood

    December 1, 2019

    December 1, 2019

    Dec 1

  • NEWS DISNEY

    Listen to the Disney Love Songs playlist

    February 9, 2020

    February 9, 2020

    Feb 9

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Our seven must-watch picks on Disney+ right now

    November 19, 2019

    November 19, 2019

    Nov 19

  • NEWS MARVEL

    ‘It encourages us to get out and get together’: Gamers just can’t stop raving over the Marvel-themed gaming arcade at Marvel Stadium

    November 12, 2019

    November 12, 2019

    Nov 12

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ holds the crown when it comes to epic tales of queens and princesses

    December 5, 2019

    December 5, 2019

    Dec 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Inside the world of X-men: Everything you need to know before watching these movies on Disney+

    May 30, 2022

    May 30, 2022

    May 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Seven documentaries the ultimate animal lover can watch on Disney+

    December 9, 2019

    December 9, 2019

    Dec 9

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney Junior show picks your little ones will adore on Disney+

    November 27, 2019

    November 27, 2019

    Nov 27

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this April: New content dropping

    April 2, 2020

    April 2, 2020

    Apr 2

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Make a date with your Marvel super heroes on Disney+ for your next movie night

    May 30, 2022

    May 30, 2022

    May 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Discover your Disney+ DNA: Everything you need to know about discovering which characters represent you

    January 20, 2020

    January 20, 2020

    Jan 20

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Movie Marathon Mania: What to watch on Disney+

    April 2, 2020

    April 2, 2020

    Apr 2

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Ten heartwarming animated movies on Disney+ that will take you back to your childhood

    November 19, 2019

    November 19, 2019

    Nov 19

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Our top five sports comedies on Disney+

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    5 times Onward proved there's nothing better than a sibling bond

    March 9, 2020

    March 9, 2020

    Mar 9

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping

    March 2, 2020

    March 2, 2020

    Mar 2

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Remarkably strong women on Disney+: Your International Women's Day Watchlist

    March 3, 2020

    March 3, 2020

    Mar 3