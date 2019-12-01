Disney news author, Aleksandra Pavlovska, loves Disney princesses and Marvel.
NEWS DISNEY+
Christmas movies you should watch on Disney+ to get you in a festive mood
December 1, 2019
December 1, 2019
Dec 1
NEWS DISNEY
Listen to the Disney Love Songs playlist
February 9, 2020
February 9, 2020
Feb 9
NEWS DISNEY+
Our seven must-watch picks on Disney+ right now
November 19, 2019
November 19, 2019
Nov 19
NEWS MARVEL
‘It encourages us to get out and get together’: Gamers just can’t stop raving over the Marvel-themed gaming arcade at Marvel Stadium
November 12, 2019
November 12, 2019
Nov 12
NEWS DISNEY+
Disney+ holds the crown when it comes to epic tales of queens and princesses
December 5, 2019
December 5, 2019
Dec 5
NEWS DISNEY+
Inside the world of X-men: Everything you need to know before watching these movies on Disney+
May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
May 30
NEWS DISNEY+
Seven documentaries the ultimate animal lover can watch on Disney+
December 9, 2019
December 9, 2019
Dec 9
NEWS DISNEY+
Disney Junior show picks your little ones will adore on Disney+
November 27, 2019
November 27, 2019
Nov 27
NEWS DISNEY+
What to watch on Disney+ this April: New content dropping
April 2, 2020
April 2, 2020
Apr 2
NEWS DISNEY+
Make a date with your Marvel super heroes on Disney+ for your next movie night
May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
May 30
NEWS DISNEY+
Discover your Disney+ DNA: Everything you need to know about discovering which characters represent you
January 20, 2020
January 20, 2020
Jan 20
NEWS DISNEY+
Movie Marathon Mania: What to watch on Disney+
April 2, 2020
April 2, 2020
Apr 2
NEWS DISNEY+
Ten heartwarming animated movies on Disney+ that will take you back to your childhood
November 19, 2019
November 19, 2019
Nov 19
NEWS DISNEY+
Our top five sports comedies on Disney+
NEWS DISNEY+
5 times Onward proved there's nothing better than a sibling bond
March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020
Mar 9
NEWS DISNEY+
What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
Mar 2
NEWS DISNEY+
Remarkably strong women on Disney+: Your International Women's Day Watchlist
March 3, 2020
March 3, 2020
Mar 3