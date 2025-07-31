Jessica Zeck

Has the inside scoop on what's dropping on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand.
What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2025
Jul 31
What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month
July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Jul 1
What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month
June 1, 2025
June 1, 2025
Jun 1
What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month
May 1, 2025
May 1, 2025
May 1
What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Mar 31
What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping
February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
Feb 28
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in February
January 30, 2025
January 30, 2025
Jan 30
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December
November 28, 2024
November 28, 2024
Nov 28
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November, 2024
October 31, 2024
October 31, 2024
Oct 31
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in October, 2024
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
Sep 30
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in September, 2024
August 30, 2024
August 30, 2024
Aug 30
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in August, 2024
July 31, 2024
July 31, 2024
Jul 31
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in July, 2024
July 27, 2024
July 27, 2024
Jul 27
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in May, 2024
May 1, 2024
May 1, 2024
May 1
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in April 2024
April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024
Apr 2
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in March 2024
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
Feb 29
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December
November 30, 2023
November 30, 2023
Nov 30
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November
October 31, 2023
October 31, 2023
Oct 31
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in October
September 28, 2023
September 28, 2023
Sep 28
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in September
September 7, 2023
September 7, 2023
Sep 7
What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in August
July 30, 2023
July 30, 2023
Jul 30
Get spooked this Halloween with Disney+
October 19, 2021
October 19, 2021
Oct 19
What to watch on Disney+ this October: New content dropping
September 29, 2021
September 29, 2021
Sep 29
The Devil Wears Prada turns 15: Stream the most fashionable moments on Disney+
September 23, 2021
September 23, 2021
Sep 23
What to watch on Disney+ this September: New content dropping
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2021
Aug 31
What to watch on Disney+ this August: New content dropping
July 26, 2021
July 26, 2021
Jul 26
What to watch on Disney+ this July: New content dropping
June 25, 2021
June 25, 2021
Jun 25
What to watch on Disney+ this April: New content dropping
March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Mar 26
What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping
February 22, 2021
February 22, 2021
Feb 22
Share the love with Valentine's Day movies, shorts and series on Disney+
February 8, 2021
February 8, 2021
Feb 8
Launch Into Space Week with Disney+
October 3, 2020
October 3, 2020
Oct 3
What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month
September 25, 2020
September 25, 2020
Sep 25
Meet the Iconic Dads of Disney+ This Father’s Day
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Sep 1
What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
Aug 31