Cancel
NEWS STAR WARS

Go behind the lens and find out what Star Wars means to these toy photographers 

November 12, 2019
November 12, 2019
Aleksandra Pavlovska
Author

Action figures never looked so epic. 

Dan Sparkes and Jared Middleton have taken toy photography to a whole new level with these creative, in-action shots of Hasbro’s new range of Star Wars action figures. 

Star Wars Play Your Part
Photo credit: Jared Middleton

We go behind the lens and get a sneak peek of Sparkes and Middleton on location, as well as chatting to them about why this project meant so much to them.

Star Wars Play Your Part
Photo credit: Dan Sparkes

“I owe a lot to Star Wars,” Sparkes revealed. His passion for Star Wars has connected him with other fans all over the world and has made lasting friendships. “Star Wars helped me in a time when I really needed it.”

Combining his love for Star Wars and toy photography was a dream come true. “Star Wars and photography was a saving grace for me. I was able to lose myself in a universe that I felt accepted in and I knew that I was safe there.”

Star Wars Play Your Part
Photo credit: Dan Sparkes

For Middleton, Star Wars is all about family, which is why it resonates with so many people. “If you think about it Star Wars really is just a story about family. It’s about one family just moving on across several years and I’m sure every person can really relate to this.”

Middleton reveals that Star Wars was a big part of his childhood. “Episode One: The Phantom Menace, literally every single morning, my older brother and I would put it on.” Andy, there’s a line from Episode One that has stuck with him forever. “‘Your focus determines your reality’. You’re the one that chooses how your life is going to be, as long as your focus is there, your reality will come after.”

Star Wars Play Your Part
Photo credit: Jared Middleton

Check out the Star Wars Hasbro range as well as other new Star Wars products. 

Watch Dan and Jared in action

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Introducing Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    May 13, 2021

    May 13, 2021

    May 13

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    The characters we can’t wait to see again in The Mandalorian Season 2

    November 2, 2020

    November 2, 2020

    Nov 2

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    Dave Filoni talks classic and new characters in Star Wars Rebels season 3

    October 17, 2016

    October 17, 2016

    Oct 17

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    Star Wars moments we can’t stop rewatching

    May 4, 2020

    May 4, 2020

    May 4

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    The times Star Wars hit us right in the feels. Take a look back at some of the most memorable moments

    December 23, 2019

    December 23, 2019

    Dec 23

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    Epic lightsaber battles ranked. The journey to Star Wars Episode IX is available to stream on Disney+

    November 24, 2019

    November 24, 2019

    Nov 24

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    ‘A privilege of the highest order’: Lucas Film artist Mark Raats on being part of the epic conclusion to Star Wars

    November 13, 2019

    November 13, 2019

    Nov 13

  • NEWS STAR WARS

    Beneath Jango Fett's Helmet: Temuera Morrison Interview

    September 14, 2017

    September 14, 2017

    Sep 14

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

    April 21, 2026

    April 21, 2026

    Apr 21

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

    March 30, 2026

    March 30, 2026

    Mar 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in November: New content dropping this month

    November 5, 2025

    November 5, 2025

    Nov 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

    October 6, 2025

    October 6, 2025

    Oct 6

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

    October 3, 2025

    October 3, 2025

    Oct 3

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month

    October 1, 2025

    October 1, 2025

    Oct 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month

    August 29, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    Aug 29

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month

    July 31, 2025

    July 31, 2025

    Jul 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month

    June 1, 2025

    June 1, 2025

    Jun 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month

    May 1, 2025

    May 1, 2025

    May 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

    April 17, 2025

    April 17, 2025

    Apr 17

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month

    March 31, 2025

    March 31, 2025

    Mar 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

    March 26, 2025

    March 26, 2025

    Mar 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Game on! ESPN on Disney+ Launch Date Announced

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11