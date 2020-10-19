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NEWS DISNEY+

Treat yourself to a Disney+ Halloween with your favourite villains

October 19, 2020
October 19, 2020
Jessica Zeck
Author

Happy Hallowstream! On the spookiest day of the year, it’s truly good to be bad. Draw the curtains, check under the bed, and settle in with our wickedly wonderful collection of Disney+ villains.

Sign up to Disney+ now to start streaming these titles, plus more!

Featured content current at time of writing. Availability may vary by territory.

Ursula, The Little Mermaid

With her hourglass figure, manicured nails, electric blue eyeshadow and 'shellfish' agenda, Ursula is the most fabulous baddie of all time. She’s colourful, she’s campy and she’s vengeful, the perfect traits for a villain we love to hate - or more accurately - hate to love.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Scar, The Lion King

The villain that needs no introduction. Memorably voiced by Jeremy Irons, Scar sent shivers up our spine with his low growling voice and lack of family loyalty. Equal parts charming and cunning, his evil master plan almost worked in the end. Be prepared…

Scar from The Lion King features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Darth Maul, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: The Clone Wars series

Darth Maul is the silent but deadly Dathomirian warrior who set his sights on Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace. His red and black skin, yellow eyes and horned head is the stuff of nightmares. He also wields arguably the best weapon in Star Wars history; the infamous double-bladed red lightsaber.

Darth Maul from Star Wars features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Hades, Hercules

“Name's Hades, Lord of the dead. Hi, how ya doin'?” The hilarious and quick-witted Greek god of the Underworld is known for his sassy demeanour and comedic timing. His sudden outbursts are loud enough to wake the undead, but we’d be frustrated too if the utterly useless Pain and Panic were our designated villainous sidekicks.

Hades from Hercules features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Thanos, Avengers: Endgame

Nobody can get in the way of Thanos. One of the most powerful supervillains in the MCU so far, Thanos is unstoppable…especially with the Infinity Gauntlet in his possession. He shows no mercy, but that's nothing compared to the horror of knowing he genuinely believes that wiping out half the universe is a good thing. Honestly, snap out of it Thanos!

Thanos from Avengers: Endgame features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Evelyn Deavor, Incredibles 2

Spoiler alert! With a name that sounds like ‘evil endeavour’, we should have seen this twist coming. The first-ever female Pixar villain, she’s a tech genius with misguided motivations. The Incredible family have met their match with this smiling assassin.

Evelyn Deavor from Incredibles 2 features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

Randall Boggs— Monsters, Inc.

The monster of your screams. The green-eyed, slimy reptilian scarer Randall rounds out our list of Disney+ villains. Creating a toxic workplace environment and kidnapping children, the scheming Randall will stop at nothing to be the top employee at Monsters, Inc.

Randall from Monsters. Inc features in the Disney Plus villains Hallowstream collection.

If you’re after even more scares, here are our Disney+ Halloween picks:

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Frankenweenie (2012)
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • ZOMBIES
  • ZOMBIES 2
  • Girl vs Monster
  • Halloweentown
  • Halloweentown High
  • Invisible Sister
  • Twitches
  • Twitches Too
  • Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
  • The Scream Team
  • Toy Story of Terror
  • James and the Giant Peach

*Sign up to Disney+ now to start streaming titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu and ESPN.


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  • Standard ($17.99/month or $179.99/year): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-free movies and series.^
  • Standard With Ads ($9.99/month): Up to 1080p Full HD video. 2 concurrent streams. Up to 5.1 audio. Ad-supported streaming.


See updated Disney+ Plans and primary features here.

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type and plan tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such service tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.


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