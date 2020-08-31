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NEWS STAR WARS

The ultimate Star Wars Father's Day gift guide

August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
Aleksandra Pavlovska
Author

There’s something for everyone this Father's Day!

We know how stressful it might be shopping for Father's Day gifts - there are so many options out there! With that in mind, we've put together the ultimate Star Wars gift guide to help you pick the perfect present this Father's Day.

Darth Vader Dad Tee

Let your dad know he's the 'Best Dad Ever' with the Star Wars Darth Vader tee. We're sure he'll love it!

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The Mandalorian Metal Mug

Show the world that dad is also a ruthless bounty hunter with this awesome mug!

Buy now

Limited Edition C-3PO Figurine

Make dad's day special with this limited edition C-3PO Figurine! With only 5,000 individually numbered pieces worldwide, this awesome gift is brightly gilded in 24K gold (except for the droid’s lower right leg, to maintain movie accuracy). 


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Chewbacca Cable Guy

This highly detailed Chewbacca figure will hold anything from Gaming Controllers, Smart Phones, TV Remotes and more! The perfect gift for a Chewbacca-loving Star Wars fan.

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The Mandalorian The Child Pyjama Set

We're pretty sure this pyjama set would make anybody melt... also, this is a gift we're sure the whole family would want!

Buy now

Darth Vader T-Shirt

This super cool and limited edition Darth Vader T-Shirt is sure to make the perfect gift for the special father in your life.

Buy now

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