Made in Australia Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in Sydney

A special screening event of Thor: Love and Thunder was held on Monday night in Sydney, ahead of the film’s release in Australian cinemas on July 6th.





The film’s stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Taika Waititi (Director and Korg) attended the event held at Hoyts, Entertainment Quarter, along with hundreds of guests and fans.

“It’s great to have rolled out the red carpet for the epic Australian premiere of Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder,” The Walt Disney Company’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said.

“With some familiar faces - including visionary Taika Waititi, and the ‘God of Thunder’ himself, Chris Hemsworth - the fan-frenzy was in full swing, making the event a thunderous success!









“We’re so incredibly proud that this film was made on location right here at Disney’s expansive Fox Studios Australia, delivering a huge boost to our local industry, with the support of the Australian Government’s location incentive program and the support of the NSW Government. It’s fantastic to see our local creative and production industry thriving.”



Filmed at Disney’s Studios in Sydney, Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.









The film is directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.



Check out the trailer showing the God of Thunder’s latest adventure — including a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme.