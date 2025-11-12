Spark Joy This Christmas with Disney Store Australia & New Zealand

The holiday season is almost here and there's no better time to deck the halls, exchange some gifts, and share the magic of Disney.

Whether you’re the ultimate gift-giver, a master decorator, or simply relish spreading a little cheer wherever you go, Disney Store has everything you need to make this Christmas extra special for your friends and family.

Don't wait too long, Christmas delivery cut-off is 9 December for standard delivery and 11 December for express delivery.

DISCOVER THE CHRISTMAS COLLECTION





The Gift-Giver

Every family has that one special person who picks the perfect gift. It might be a cool aunty, or the super fun fun uncle, or a special friend who always delivers the very best surprises. Discover our range of toys that are sure to impress, from Cars playsets and dazzling Disney Princess dolls to snuggly plush pals and magical advent calendars, you’ll find something to delight every little dreamer.

SHOP TERRIFIC TOYS





The Decorator

For those who live to transform their home into a festive wonderland, Disney Store has you covered. Add sparkle with Mickey and Friends ornaments and bring cosy vibes with stockings, pillows and more. It’s the magic of Christmas, Disney-style.

Shop Delightful Décor





The Party Planner

Nothing brings people together quite like a holiday feast. Set the scene with Mickey themed tabletop products like plates, bowls, mugs coasters and a table runner. Whether it’s hot chocolate by the tree or a full Christmas lunch for the whole tribe, Disney tableware makes every gathering a little more magical.

SHOP FESTIVE FEAST FAVOURITES





The One Who Always Dresses the Part

Calling all Festive Fashionistas! We'll have you looking your most glam with our holiday apparel. Complete your 'fit with a seasonal bag and carry all your goodies home with a Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl backpack! Our fabulous collection of accessories give new meaning to “holiday cheer.” We just know you'll find the perfect something for your Christmas photos, holiday parties, or to simply add a Disney sparkle to your December days.

Shop Christmas Apparel & accessories









All products available at the time of publication.