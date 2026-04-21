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NEWS STAR WARS, DISNEY ANZ

LEGO® Star Wars: The Exhibition to make its galaxy-first debut at Melbourne Museum

Disney News Editor
Disney News Editor

Join us for a galactic adventure filled with creativity and imagination from May 4, 2025.

Melbourne Museum has recently announced it will be the home of LEGO® Star Wars™: The Exhibition – a galaxy-first exhibition that brings the beloved Star Wars™ galaxy to life through LEGO® bricks, with brainchild Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught at the controls.

Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught in front of one of the items on display at the LEGO Star Wars Exhibition coming to Melbourne, Australia.

Making its global premiere in Melbourne on May 4, 2025 – also known as Star Wars Day – this unforgettable new experience is the first and only LEGO Star Wars exhibition of its size in the world, inviting audiences of all ages to travel brick-by-brick through hyperspace.

LEGO Star Wars fans will step into a familiar world of epic battles, gargantuan starships and stunning landscapes from a galaxy far, far away.

With building already in progress, LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition will take more than 25,000 hours to complete. The builds are being meticulously crafted right here in Melbourne at Brickman headquarters and will use over 8 million LEGO bricks.

Melbourne Museum visitors will be the first in the world to come face-to-face with this new collection of breathtaking LEGO brick models – some of which are up to four metres high – and include a selection of the most-loved characters in the galaxy.

teaser image for the LEGO Star Wars Exhibition featuring Grogu's hand and a grey sphere.

Lucky fans had the chance to preview the stunning LEGO brick model of the iconic X-wing Red 5 during its very limited display in the Melbourne Museum foyer from 19 November to 2 December.

Measuring in at over three metres high and built using an astonishing 64,759 bricks, this incredible model took 382 hours to make – just a glimpse of the epic scale and detail visitors can expect inside LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition when it opens on May 4, 2025.

A LEGO brick model of the iconic X-wing Red 5 will be on display in the Melbourne Museum foyer.

Fans of the original Star Wars trilogy will delight in the exhibition’s nostalgia value, with beloved characters, iconic references and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the classic films on display, while fans of more recent Star Wars releases will be thrilled to also see their favourites up close and in impressive scale.

LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition includes interactive activities and millions of LEGO bricks for fans of all ages, so you’ll be able to build, battle and explore the galaxy like never before. Help piece together massive Star Wars landscapes, one LEGO brick at a time, or face-off against your mates, creating LEGO fighters and starships which will be digitally brought to life in epic space battles.

This interactive exhibition is designed to inspire collaboration, and with its cross-generational appeal, will compel all visitors to exercise their imaginations and explore the characters and stories that define the legendary Star Wars franchise.

Join the exhibition mailing list for exclusive updates, behind-the-brick sneak peeks, and early-bird access.

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