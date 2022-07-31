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NEWS MARVEL

Happy 60th, Spidey! Our favourite web-slinger celebrates a big milestone this year

August 1, 2022
August 1, 2022
Reece Jackson
Author

Entering the Marvel comic book universe in August of 1962 with spider-like abilities, science genius Peter Parker swings above it all as Spider-Man, the costumed champion of the innocent who lives and fights with the wisdom of “With great power there must also come great responsibility”.


Created by Marvel icon Stan Lee, Spider-Man has touched the hearts of generations of kids and adults, proving that anyone can be a hero.

With such a long and rich history, Spider-Man has continually been a fan favourite with his quick wit and tremendous heart which always guides Spidey to do the right thing. For Spider-Man's 60th anniversary we're looking back at some key moments in Spidey's history, some of our favourite alternates from the Marvel Multi-Verse and sharing some amazing wallpapers of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.


Marvel Age (1960 – 69)

Aug 1962 – Spider-Man Debuts in Amazing Fantasy #15

American teenager Peter Parker, a poor sickly orphan, is bitten by a radioactive spider. As a result of the bite, he gains superhuman strength, speed, and agility along with the ability to cling to walls.

Mar 1963 – Spider-Man gets his own solo title

Spider-Man appears in his very own series after the success of Amazing Fantasy #15. In this issue, Spider-Man must save a crew of astronauts aboard a malfunctioning space ship!


Bronze Age (1970 – 85)

1975 – Spidey vs Spidey in the first clone saga (Amazing Spider-Man #149)

In this classic comic storyline, The Jackal clones Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker and pits Spidey and his clone against each other.

SEP 1981 – Spider-Man animated series debuts on TV

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends’ airs on American TVs. Spidey battles crime in New York City with the help of Iceman and Firestar.

Four of our favourite alternative Spideys

  • Miles Morales, hailing from an alternate world in which Peter Parker sacrificed his life to protect the city. Miles Morales inherited the mantle (and powers) of Spider-Man when he was similarly bitten by a genetically altered spider.

  • Ghost-Spider, a twist of fate caused Gwen Stacy to receive the bite of a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, granting her amazing arachnid-like abilities. She uses her powers to protect the innocent whilst dealing with the challenges of teenage life.

  • Iron Spider is Amadeus Cho, a teenage super-genius and academic rival of Peter Parker. Amadeus “borrows” the Iron Spider armor after Peter brings it to school as a last-minute science fair project. With the armor now on a semi-permanent loan, he fights alongside Spider-Man as the new Iron Spider.

  • 2099 is Miguel O’Hara, a brilliant geneticist who developed a futuristic version of Spider-Man to undo the damage done to the world in an alternate future in which the corrupt Alchemax Corporation took over New York City.

Modern Age (1986 – 1999)

AUG 1990 - A new look Spider-Man

Marvel creates a new Spidey title for Todd McFarlane to write and illustrate. It became one of the most memorable and biggest selling Marvel comics of the decade.

1994 – ‘Spider-Man: The animated series debuts on television

Peter Parker uses his spider-like superpowers to fight crime in New York City while trying to balance it with the struggles of his personal life.


Heroic Age

NOV 2014 – Spider-Verse hits the shelves

Peter Parker leads an army of every spider-powered individual in every reality, universe, and time, to fight Morlun and his family of Spider-Totem-hunting Inheritors.

FEB 2015 – Spider-Gwen makes her debut in comics

When Gwen Stacy is bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, she uses her great powers to protect New York and the Web of Life!

APR 2016  Spider-Man enters the MCU

Spider-Man debuts in Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War in April 2016.

AUG 2021 – Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends premiers on Disney+

The new original series for pre-schoolers follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their heroic adventures.


Don't miss the Spider-Man collection available now on Disney+.


Continue to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary with these amazing wallpapers for your phone. Just follow the simple instructions below to download them!

Simply press the image and hold until you get a save image prompt, then download ready for use.

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