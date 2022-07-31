Happy 60th, Spidey! Our favourite web-slinger celebrates a big milestone this year

Entering the Marvel comic book universe in August of 1962 with spider-like abilities, science genius Peter Parker swings above it all as Spider-Man, the costumed champion of the innocent who lives and fights with the wisdom of “With great power there must also come great responsibility”.





Created by Marvel icon Stan Lee, Spider-Man has touched the hearts of generations of kids and adults, proving that anyone can be a hero.

With such a long and rich history, Spider-Man has continually been a fan favourite with his quick wit and tremendous heart which always guides Spidey to do the right thing. For Spider-Man's 60th anniversary we're looking back at some key moments in Spidey's history, some of our favourite alternates from the Marvel Multi-Verse and sharing some amazing wallpapers of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.





Marvel Age (1960 – 69)

Aug 1962 – Spider-Man Debuts in Amazing Fantasy #15

American teenager Peter Parker, a poor sickly orphan, is bitten by a radioactive spider. As a result of the bite, he gains superhuman strength, speed, and agility along with the ability to cling to walls.

Mar 1963 – Spider-Man gets his own solo title

Spider-Man appears in his very own series after the success of Amazing Fantasy #15. In this issue, Spider-Man must save a crew of astronauts aboard a malfunctioning space ship!





Bronze Age (1970 – 85)

1975 – Spidey vs Spidey in the first clone saga (Amazing Spider-Man #149)

In this classic comic storyline, The Jackal clones Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker and pits Spidey and his clone against each other.

SEP 1981 – Spider-Man animated series debuts on TV

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends’ airs on American TVs. Spidey battles crime in New York City with the help of Iceman and Firestar.