Cancel
NEWS DISNEY ANZ

Reo Māori version of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar®-winning film ‘Encanto’ announced

June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
Brad Hatch
Director of Corporate Communications

Matewa Media and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled to announce the fifth Disney film to be reimagined into Te Reo Māori, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar®-winning animated film Encanto.

Encanto, which won Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards®, tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house called an Encanto. Having captured the hearts of many globally, Encanto’s themes of whānau and intergenerational relationships resonate with the te ao māori.

Encanto Reo Māori will not be tied to a specific mita (dialect). The translations for the film will be helmed by mātanga reo Māori, Pānia Papa and Leon Blake.

“Coming straight off the back of Coco Reo Māori, we are confident that we’ll deliver another high standard film. We’re looking forward to kicking into Encanto with all the magic and challenges that lay ahead,” says Director and Producer of Encanto Reo Māori Tweedie Waititi.

The Walt Disney Company together with Matewa Media (founded by International Award Emmy winner, Tweedie Waititi and Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley) are on the hunt for arero māori to step up and help bring this magical iteration of Encanto Reo Māori to life.

The first round of online auditions opens from today. Each character will have a different audition piece; most will require auditionees to sing a snippet from the film's award-winning soundtrack. Waititi and Winstanley have advised that all levels of Reo Māori fluency are welcome.

The announcement of this fifth Reo Māori Disney film comes after a successful audition process for Disney and Pixar’s Coco Reo Māori which will be released in cinemas for Matariki 2023.

The Reo Māori versions of Disney’s The Lion King, Frozen and Moana are now streaming on Disney+.

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Now Available In Australia and New Zealand

    April 21, 2026

    April 21, 2026

    Apr 21

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    New Disney+ Ad-supported Subscription Plan Coming Soon in Australia and New Zealand

    March 30, 2026

    March 30, 2026

    Mar 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in November: New content dropping this month

    November 5, 2025

    November 5, 2025

    Nov 5

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Disney+ streams big as the presenting partner of the inaugural NBL Ignite Cup starting 8 October

    October 6, 2025

    October 6, 2025

    Oct 6

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in October: New content dropping this month

    October 1, 2025

    October 1, 2025

    Oct 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Hulu Becomes Global General Entertainment Brand on Disney+ Beginning October 9th in Australia & New Zealand

    October 3, 2025

    October 3, 2025

    Oct 3

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in September: New content dropping this month

    August 29, 2025

    August 29, 2025

    Aug 29

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in August: New content dropping this month

    July 31, 2025

    July 31, 2025

    Jul 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in July: New content dropping this month

    July 1, 2025

    July 1, 2025

    Jul 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in June: New content dropping this month

    June 1, 2025

    June 1, 2025

    Jun 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ Officially Launched with “Turn It On” Celebration

    April 17, 2025

    April 17, 2025

    Apr 17

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in May: New content dropping this month

    May 1, 2025

    May 1, 2025

    May 1

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ in April: New content dropping this month

    March 31, 2025

    March 31, 2025

    Mar 31

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Turn It On! ESPN on Disney+ is now streaming

    March 26, 2025

    March 26, 2025

    Mar 26

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    Game on! ESPN on Disney+ Launch Date Announced

    March 11, 2025

    March 11, 2025

    Mar 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this March: New content dropping

    February 28, 2025

    February 28, 2025

    Feb 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    ESPN on Disney+ A Game Changer for Sports Fans

    February 11, 2025

    February 11, 2025

    Feb 11

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in February

    January 30, 2025

    January 30, 2025

    Jan 30

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in December

    November 28, 2024

    November 28, 2024

    Nov 28

  • NEWS DISNEY+

    What to watch on Disney+ this month: New content dropping in November, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    October 31, 2024

    Oct 31